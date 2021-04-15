The Best Space Heaters for Cold Studios

A studio that is too cold can kill any creative spark. Maintain your groove during those chilly months with a space heater, which you can use to keep your surroundings at that just-right Goldilocks temperature. Many are relatively small, which makes them not only portable but great for artists who want to save space without sacrificing comfort. Maintaining a consistent temperature in your studio can also impact your work: Painters, for instance, will want to keep an atmosphere in which paint dries well; those who work with resin will also need a certain level of warmth. Take that cold snap out of the air with one of our favorite space heaters below, all well suited to heat rooms up to about 300 square feet in size.

1. Taotronics TT-HE001 Space Heater This mini tower–style heater offers the best combination of customization, safety, and price. It has a built-in thermostat for temperature control, and you can select the exact degree of warmth to suit your body/ Choose between 900-watt and 1,500-watt operating modes, depending on your room size, or pick the ECO setting to help you save energy and money. All information is displayed on a clear LCD screen, and you can control the heater with the included remote, which also allows you to set a 12-hour timer. The machine oscillates across a 70-degree arc to effectively and evenly circulate warm air—and should it accidentally tip over, it is designed to turn off. Buy: Taotronics TT-HE001 Space Heater $79.99 Buy it

2. Amazon Basics 1500W Ceramic Personal Heater Looking for something low-cost and low-profile? This 1,500-watt heater doesn’t offer a lot of bells and whistles—there’s no timer and no remote control—but it’s straightforward to use. Select from low output, high output, or a simple fan setting, then turn a separate dial to find your heat preference. There are no exact numbers, just a range from low to high, but the range is enough to keep you warm through bone-chilling days. This heater also has a tip-over safety feature—nice to see in such an inexpensive unit. Buy: Amazon Basics 1500W Ceramic Personal Heater $26.50 Buy it