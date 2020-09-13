The Best Sparkle Yarn for Showstopping Knits

Sometimes you’re on the hunt for that little something special to really make that knitting project shine—literally. When that’s what you so seek, consider weaving in a little bit of metallic yarn when working on your next knitting or crocheting project. The yarn runs the gamut from full-blown metallic to subtle shiny threads woven throughout. You might opt for rainbow or classic black, fluffy mohair or tightly woven acrylic threads. Ahead, find the top metallic yarns, as beloved by ARTNews.

1. Caron Simply Soft Party Yarn This acrylic/poly-blend yarn is a great all-around option if you’re looking to add just a little bit of sparkle to your classic knitting project. The skein is worsted weight, which works well for everything from knit hats to blankets and everything in between. Each skein measures roughly 164 yards in length. The yarn comes in a range of saturated tones, from bright red to deep navy, classic black, and clean white as well. Soft to the touch, this yarn has shimmer threads subtly woven into the ply to give off that little bit of sheen without looking full-blown metallic. Buy: Caron Simply Soft Party Yarn $6.20 Buy it

2. Red Heart Scrubby Sparkle Yarn This sparkle yarn not only has a sheen to it but also a texture, as it’s woven with metallic hairs that create a fuzzy effect that pulls away from the ply and gives it more visual body than the yarn itself. That said, it works well in sparkle dishrags and the like, as opposed to softer items like blankets and sweaters, as the material is quite scratchy to the touch when knit together. This particular yarn is best when used with either a 5 mm knitting needle or a 6.5 mm crochet hook. It is composed completely of high-quality acrylic fibers, allowing it to pack a hard punch for an affordable price, retailing for less than $8 for the skein. Buy: Red Heart Scrubby Sparkle Yarn $7.81 Buy it

3. Lion Brand Mandala Sparkle Yarn Not only does this yarn boast a metallic sheen, it is also woven of a rainbow tone that changes as the yarn unravels from the skein. With three different rainbow arrays to choose from, each item you knit will truly be one of a kind. This yarn is made of a soft acrylic and metallic polyester blend that allows it to be soft to the touch and easy to knit, yet more affordable than other natural fiber options. Despite the metallic fibers woven into the colorful yarn, it can be machine washed and dried. While beloved by artisan knitters, it’s also a fun option for children to learn, as the colors and metallic finish give even yarn-spun necklaces a little something extra special. Buy: Lion Brand Mandala Sparkle Yarn $9.95 Buy it

4. Premier Yarns Spangle Yarn-confetti The metallic effect on this yarn really pops, with silver threads that run throughout the skein in a consistent weave that ensures that your final project will truly shine. It comes in a range of multicolored skeins that, while they aren’t quite rainbow in array, they certainly incorporate a wide selection of colorful tones. The yarn is soft, spun with 100% cotton, weighs in at the most popular worsted weight, and perfect for projects that range from knit hats to full-blown blankets and more. Buy: Premier Yarns Spangle Yarn-confetti $6.65 Buy it