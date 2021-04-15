The Best Speakers for Art Installations

Musicians and sound artists aren’t the only ones who need to amplify sound. Whether you’re a video artist, an educator, or an exhibition designer, the time will likely come when you’ll require a set of well-built speakers that offer great audio quality. A proper speaker can improve an experience or, if chosen carelessly, even ruin one. So choose wisely! Many speakers can be fitted to merge with a ceiling, while others can be mounted on walls or simply set on a flat surface. We’ve found five of the best speakers that sound great while requiring little effort to install. Read on.

1. Yamaha NSIC800WH 140-Watts 2-Way RMS Speaker This sound system, with two 140-watt speakers as well as a 100-watt subwoofer, covers a full range of highs and lows. We like that the speakers (each with an 8-inch cone woofer and 1-inch tweeter) can be mounted on a wall or in a ceiling, and that their slim and neutral design makes them inconspicuous. Constructed out of durable plastic, these speakers can also be placed outdoors, and their sealed backs will keep out dust and moisture. Easy to install, in part due to their magnetic grill covers, they produce clear and undistorted sound complemented by the rich bass tones of the subwoofer, which is housed in a minimalist black cube. Buy: Yamaha NSIC800WH 140-Watts 2-Way RMS Speaker $379.90 Buy it

2. Bose Virtually Invisible 791 In-Ceiling Speaker These speakers are a slight upgrade in quality from our top pick, but they’re also far more expensive. Designed to be mounted in ceilings only, they feature a 7-inch woofer and 1-inch tweeter hidden by low-profile grilles that stay in place via magnets. The stripped-back design blends in almost perfectly with white ceilings. As for their performance, the speakers produce exceptional sound that is immersive and well dispersed. You likely won’t need a subwoofer as they deliver a top-notch balance of high-range, midrange, and bass notes. Buy: Bose Virtually Invisible 791 In-Ceiling Speaker $599.00 Buy it

3. Pyle PIC6E 2-Way Speaker System If you need a speaker that won’t break the bank, consider this in-ceiling model, which is sold in pairs. They feature a 6.5-inch woofer and 1-inch tweeter that can be angled to guide sound in specific directions, and they produce good-quality audio. They’re made of polypropylene, and the build quality is not as solid as that of pricier picks, but the speakers feel sturdy, are easy to install, and have screen covers that stay on tight. Buy: Pyle PIC6E 2-Way Speaker System $56.87 Buy it

4. Adam Audio A7X Studio Monitor The A7X is a studio monitor, which means it is used largely for accurate sound mixing. It’s a fantastic, albeit pricey, pick if you’re seeking a speaker that provides impeccable sound. Engineered in Berlin, the monitor features a 7-inch midwoofer, handcrafted ribbon tweeter, and dual bass ports to produce well-balanced audio. It’s certainly a more conspicuous option than in-ceiling speakers, but if critical listening is key for your projects, look no further. Buy: Adam Audio A7X Studio Monitor $749.99 Buy it