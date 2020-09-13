The Best Sport Yarn for Super-Soft Creations

Sport yarn is slightly heavier than classic fingering-weight yarn and recommended for a knitting gauge of 6 to 6.75 stitches per inch. Ideal for cabling, color work, and more-textured stitches than a straight knit, it’s important that you choose the right one for you. It’s a great weight for both beginner knitters who are looking to learn and practice simple stitches as well as more-seasoned artisans who are in need of a heavier weight for more-complicated, chunky patterns. Ahead, find the top sport yarns for your every need—from 100% cotton to wool, acrylic blends, and satin sheens alike.

1. BambooMN Cotton Select Sport Weight Yarn This sport yarn is 100% cotton, making it a popular choice for those looking for natural fibers that are on the lighter side (versus a wool or cashmere). Each of these skeins boasts 180 yards of yarn, with four skeins included in each package. That's a total of 720 yards of yarn that has been packaged in easy-to-transport parcels. The recommended needle size for this yarn is 3.25 mm. As the yarn is 100% cotton, it's not only natural but also machine washable and dryable, though the ability to wash and dry your final product is, of course, dependent on the item itself. If cotton is what you're after, this affordable yarn is for you, coming in 31 vibrant color options, including multicolored skeins.

2. Bernat Baby Big Ball Sport Yarn This durable acrylic blended yarn is great for baby clothing and blankets, as it feels super soft but hold up against the test of, well, everything a baby has to throw at it. And that's often a lot. With a subtle sheen, this yarn will give you something a little extra special for your next project, and it is just as easy to manipulate while knitting as it is comfortable to wear.

3. Alize Microfiber Acrylic Silk-Effect Sport Crochet Yarn For the knitter who is on the hunt for a yarn that has more of a silky sheen—without going totally silk—this is the one for you. It's made of a microfiber acrylic blend that gives a slight hint of silk, without using the material itself. That, of course, not only cuts down on the cost of material but also adds durability, as this yarn is machine washable, with care. With a whopping 1,532 yards of yarn included with your purchase, you can choose from a range of 41 vibrant colors.

4. La Mia 5 Ball 100% Merino Wool While this sport yarn runs a little more expensive than other options on this list, it is, of course, because it's made of 100% merino wool. The high-quality spin is fine, soft, and more easily maneuvered than other coarser fibers. Not to mention that it's warm, whether you're knitting a hat, baby blanket, or full-blown sweater. This particular yarn also boasts a higher elasticity than most, which helps to ensure that whatever project it is that you're tackling, it won't lose its shape and will look just as good after use as it did when you first finished knitting it.