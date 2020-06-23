These Are the Best Spray Fixatives to Stabilize Your Chalk and Charcoal Drawings

Protect your charcoal, chalk, graphite, and pastel drawings by using a fixative spray. Fixative spray keeps surfaces from smudging, fading, and flaking after a work is complete. There are two basic types of fixative, regular and workable. If your piece is not quite finished but you still want some smudge protection, or if you intend to layer individually fixed media, go with a workable fixative. This holds media to the paper but allows you to still make small adjustments in terms of shading, erasing and blurring. Regular fixative, on the other hand, holds your media in place without any room for flexibility. Get your fixative fix by browsing our roundup of the best products below.

Krylon Workable Fixatif Spray Krylon's workable fixative comes in an 11-ounce aerosol can. A classic product, it goes on clear and will not alter the original color nor add a varnish. Acid free and archival safe, this fixative will protect your work from yellowing, wrinkling, and smudging. The reworkable formula allows flexibility in layering in-progress pieces and correcting nearly completed ones. You can even erase through the coating to revise your artwork to a greater degree. For best results, let the fixative dry for 30 minutes after spraying before resuming your work.

Grumbacher Final Fixative Gloss Spray Unlike the Krylon fixative above, this spray fixative from Grumbacher is permanent. A non-yellowing, glossy coating, it can be applied to drawings in dry media like graphite, pastel, and charcoal, as well as to photographs, collages, and ceramics. When using with pastels, remember to apply in several light coats rather than in one heavy coat so as not to dissolve the colors.

3. SpectraFix Fixative Spray SpectraFix’s 12-ounce container of fixative spray works on pastel, pencil, charcoal, watercolor, and mixed-media compositions. The all-natural formula is odor-free and nontoxic, and the pump spray design (rather than aerosol) protects lungs from inhalants. Fun fact: the formula is based on milk casein, believed to be same fixative Edgar Degas used to fix his chalk pastels.

Winsor & Newton Workable Fixative The second workable fixative on this list, Winsor & Newton's provides anti-smudge protection coupled with flexibility. This colorless matte fixative protects your pieces from yellowing, wrinkling, and fading.