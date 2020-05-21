Add New Effects to Your Paintings and Murals with the Best Spray Nozzles

The origins of spray paint can be traced back to the early 1880s, when Joseph Binks, a maintenance supervisor at a Marshall Field store in Chicago, rigged a cold-water-operated hand pump to whitewash the basement walls of the store. In 1893, Binks used his new spray system to paint the buildings at the World’s Columbian Exposition in Chicago. Known as the White City, the buildings took far less time to whitewash with Binks’s contraption than they would have with rollers or brushes. In 1949 an aerosol spray paint can was invented. Today’s aerosol spray paint cans contain compressed air that propels paint out of a spray nozzle. It’s important to use a quality nozzle—or cap, as some makers call it—so you can properly control your paint flow and get the right spray pattern. Browse our selection of the best ones below.

1. Montana Cans Spray Paint Cap Montana Cans’ offers 10 different caps that are color-coded so you can easily tell them apart. These caps offer varying spray output patterns from thick to thin, square to circle. These caps are easy to switch out and clean and fit all female-valve cans. Buy: BUY NOW $5.84 Buy it

2. Art Primo Graffiti Spray Paint Cap Pack Build your supply of spray paint caps with a set of 50 assorted caps from Art Primo, an industry leader in graffiti art supplies. This set features 10 packs of five assorted female spray paint caps made for male valves. Experiment with a range of spray patterns with these assorted caps. Buy: BUY NOW $29.99 Buy it

3. MTN Spray Paint Nozzles Educators will love MTN’s bulk pack of 120 spray paint caps. Called the NY Fat Cap, this model produces an average spray width of 5 centimeters and is the most popular nozzle used in aerosol, graffiti, stencil, and mural art. These caps fit perfectly on all artist-grade aerosol spray cans, though they require an adapter if you want to use them on Rustoleum, Krylon, or other brands with male valves. Buy: BUY NOW Buy it

4. Montana Gold Green Caps Montana Gold’s set of 50 caps are great for use on murals, graffiti street art, canvases, stencils, and furniture. This assorted pack features nozzles in ultra-skinny, fine-skinny, skinny, soft fat, and fat versions. The soft fat cap and the fat cap spray a 4-inch and 6-inch line, respectively. Though these caps are optimized for the Montana Gold line, they work on a variety of Montana cans and most other cans from major spray paint brands. Buy: BUY NOW $22.95 Buy it

5. Liquitex Professional Spray Paint Nozzles Liquitex’s assorted 6-pack of caps is a great buy. This pack includes two standard nozzles, two fat nozzles, and two super-skinny nozzles. These male caps are easy to clean and fit on a variety of female valves. Give new life to spray cans with clogged nozzles. Buy: BUY NOW $5.78 Buy it

