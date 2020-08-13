Restore and Decorate With the Best Spray Paints for Metal

If you have rusty patio furniture or peeling metal decorations around the house, you can restore them so they look almost new. With the right preparation and paint, you can prolong the life of any metal surface while protecting it from future damage. Spray paints are convenient to use, particularly on irregular surfaces, but it’s imperative that you choose a product that is compatible with the item you’re restoring. Our roundup of spray paints for metal, from products that resist rusting to those that are super durable, will help you make the best choice.

1. Rust-Oleum Protective Enamel When it comes to spray paint, Rust-Oleum is a long-time go-to brand for professionals and hobbyists alike. Its protective enamel spray is number one on our list for its versatility, ease of use, and resistance to rust. You can use this paint on interior and exterior metal objects after laying down a coat of primer, and its nozzle applies the paint evenly and with little effort. This paint isn’t super-fast drying, but the results will last a long time, especially if you seal it with a clear coat. Buy: Rust-Oleum Protective Enamel $4.38 Buy it

2. Krylon ColorMaster Paint and Primer Krylon’s product comes in matte and flat finishes, but we especially recommend its metallic, gloss, and satin paints. These give your surfaces varying levels of subtle sheen with beautiful depth and richness, so if you are very particular about your metal’s shine, this is a great option to consider. The paints can be used for indoor and outdoor projects, and they dry in about 10 minutes so you can layer your coats relatively quickly. This is technically a combination paint and primer, but it’s not designed specifically for metal, so we recommend laying down another primer first for the best results. Buy: Krylon ColorMaster Paint and Primer $8.44 Buy it

3. Seymour High Solids Spray Paint Since its founder invented aerosol paint in 1949, Seymour has been a leading manufacturer of spray paints, particularly ones for commercial and automotive uses. This is an industrial-grade paint that dries to a shield-like layer. It’s incredibly durable, resisting not only nicks but also heat and high humidity. Use a primer for best results, and you’ll have extra-resilient metal surfaces that can be safely placed outdoors. Buy: Seymour High Solids Spray Paint $14.48 Buy it

4. Dupli-Color Metalcast Coating If you want to transform an old metal piece into a jazzy work of art, we recommend this body paint from Dupli-Color. It produces striking anodized effects that make surfaces look pearlescent and almost appear to color-shift. It’s primarily intended for use on chrome, but it can be applied to other metals with the right prep. You have to lay down not only a primer but also a base coat, as this paint is nearly transparent, adding a special tint to the surface. But with patience and proper handling, you can achieve a high-gloss metallic look that will turn heads.

Buy: Dupli-Color Metalcast Coating $14.12 Buy it