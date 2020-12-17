The Best Spring Clamps for Photoshoot Backdrops

There’s no faster way to ruin a studio photoshoot than to have your backdrop suddenly fall down. To ensure that backgrounds stay where they belong, you should enlist the support of spring clamps. Binder clips have nothing on these strong pinchers, which provide better retention, have larger mouths, and are more comfortable to grip. A good spring clamp should not only keep your seamless on the bars of a drop stand but also stay exactly where it’s been placed to keep the drop stretched and prevent unsightly wrinkles from forming. From metal to plastic clamps, our picks will help you find the right tool for your photographer’s arsenal.

1. Bessey Tools Steel Spring Clamp Bessey’s spring clamp offers ease of use and is the ideal size for gripping backdrops to mounting systems. Its jaws have a two-inch opening capacity, and they feature vinyl tips that provide excellent friction as well as padding. This means that even heavy items can stay clipped, and the jaws won’t leave any damage. The handles feature the same vinyl support to provide cushioning and a slip-free grip for your fingers. This clamp is also nickel plated to prevent corrosion over time. Buy: Bessey Tools Steel Spring Clamp $2.99 Buy it

2. Wellmax Metal Spring Clamps Set If you like to keep a variety of clamps in your toolbox, we recommend these reliable and affordably priced clamps. They come in an assortment of sizes, with jaws that open one inch, 1.5 inches, and 2.5 inches wide. While made of metal, they don’t require much force to open, but they still provide a tight grip. Each features PVC-covered tips and handles for protection and padding. We also like that the grips are black, so they can match or blend in with a setting if necessary.

3. EMart Spring Clamps This cheap set of six clamps comes with eight background clips to secure the sides of backdrops to standing supports. Despite being made of plastic, they feature strong springs and stable jaws that have a maximum opening of two inches. They also have completely flat tips, which, like the best clamps, won’t dig into the material they are holding and create permanent marks. They lack the longevity of better-quality clamps, but because they’re so cheap, you won’t mind accidentally breaking or losing one. Buy: EMart Spring Clamps $15.99 Buy it

4. LimoStudio Spring Clamps Metal clamps tend to be more hard-wearing than plastic ones, but some people might find them more difficult to open. If you prefer the feel of plastic, consider this set we like from LimoStudio, which comes in a six-pack of clamps that each have a 2 .5-inch opening. The plastic pieces are firm and well constructed, and they will stand up to many uses—as long as you don’t exert too much force. Rubber pads between the jaws provide a good grip, and they won’t leave unsightly depressions in whatever is between them. Buy: LimoStudio Spring Clamps $8.90 Buy it