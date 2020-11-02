The Best Stamp Blocks for Avid Crafters

If you’re looking to transfer a single design—especially of small shape and size—onto multiple surfaces, a stamp is likely your method of choice. A space-saving and cost-effective way to build your library of stamp-able images is to use clear stamps: thin, transparent, slightly sticky stamps that usually come mounted on a backing sheet and which can be bought at craft stores, custom made, or even produced at home with the right equipment. By themselves, however, clear stamps do not an image make; they must be temporarily attached to a stamping tool. The answer? An acrylic stamp block. Because acrylic stamp blocks are clear, they let you position your image accurately, and because they enable you to change out images with ease, you won’t need a bulky wood stamp for each design. Acrylic stamp blocks can also be used as mounts for your own cut-foam or carved linoleum stamps. Styles run the gamut, be it size, ease of transfer, available grips during use, and the like, and ARTnews has chosen the top five for your every stamping use. Ahead, find the best of the best.

1. WeiMeet Stamp Blocks This is a great option if you’re crafting your own stamps. Made of acrylic, this stamp block set includes six different-sized blocks that measure 2.5 centimeters square at the smallest and 7.5 c centimeters square at the largest. They all measure a consistent 8 millimeters in thickness. Each block is clear, so that you can see your workspace beneath your stamp, and includes guides to not only help you place your stamp properly on the block but also transfer it to paper in a measured manner. The acrylic material is durable, carries a strong weight, and provides a clean and slippery surface for adhering and peeling off multiple stamps, making them usable for years to come. Buy: WeiMeet Stamp Blocks $8.99 Buy it

2. Inkadinkado Acrylic Mounting Blocks for Clear Stamps This set includes two clear stamp mounts, one that measures 3.7 by 2.7 inches and another that measures 2.4 by 2 inches. Each block is ergonomically designed with grooves, to make them easy to hold, and outfitted with a no-slip grip, to ensure that you have full control over your stamping project. Each block is clear to also allow you to see the surface below and ensure that you’re placing your stamp in the perfect place on your canvas. Buy: Inkadinkado Acrylic Mounting Blocks for Clear… $9.49 Buy it

3. Stamp Blocks with Grid and Grip Though the stamp design itself will likely have its own form entirely, there’s something a little more fun about using blocks that have a variety of edges and shapes to them, not to mention that are easier to grip, especially with tiny hands. Thus, these blocks offer a perfect way to have fun with stamp art with your children or young students alike. Each block features clear grid lines to help not only ensure that your stamp design is centered on the block but also to help with placement when you use the stamp on another piece of paper. Buy: Stamp Blocks with Grid and Grip $12.88 Buy it

4. Inkadinkado Extra Large Acrylic Mounting Block for Clear Stamps If you’re looking for something to hold your larger-format stamp, consider an extra-large acrylic block that has been made for just that purpose. This one has a scalloped edge, which gives a wide range of possibilities with which to comfortably and confidently hold your crafted stamp, as you use it without slipping, smearing, or the like. The acrylic material is great for seeing underneath and carefully placing your stamp exactly where you intended it on the canvas. This particular block measures 4.5 by 6.5 inches, which is plenty of surface area for most large stamp styles. Buy: Inkadinkado Extra Large Acrylic Mounting Block… $12.99 Buy it