The Best Standing Desks for Offices and Studios

A standing desk is a surprisingly complex mechanism. With the current demand for them, there are many on the market, but it’s important to find a good one that will elevate (sorry!) your work experience rather than adding to your pains. While you could buy a booster to place on your desktop, we like adjustable standalone models for their greater versatility. Look for one that is easily adjustable from sitting to standing heights—and make sure those heights correspond to levels that are comfortable to you. Our list of recommendations below includes both electric and manual styles; which one is best is a matter of preference. Read on to learn more.

1. Flexispot Electric Standing Desk An electric standing desk may seem luxurious at first pass, but this affordable, no-nonsense option makes it an excellent choice for most users. The motor lifts and lowers the table quietly and smoothly. The 48-by-30-inch coated-particleboard tabletop is easy to clean and provides a smooth, seamless surface to work on. Note that this desk does need to be positioned near an electric outlet. Buy: Flexispot Electric Standing Desk $249.99 Buy it

2. SD Studio Designs Triflex Drawing Table For a mechanical desk, this option from SD Studio Designs shifts easily between seated and standing positions. The angle of the desktop can be adjusted from flat up to a 68-degree angle in sitting position or 22 degrees standing. This desk also solves an issue many people have with standing desks: there is actually some storage. Use the detachable, divided side trays to keep pens, pencils, and other tools handy. Buy: SD Studio Designs Triflex Drawing Table $189.58 Buy it

3. S Stand Up Desk Drafting Table Another convertible drafting table option is this versatile one. The broad surface, at 40 by 26 inches, provides plenty of space for large-scale work and can be adjusted to 11 different desktop angles up to 45 degrees. The steel T-style legs can be slightly difficult to adjust but provide a steady base. Simple features, like the open pencil tray and the lip along the bottom, which keep papers from sliding off, are helpful without being obtrusive. Buy: S Stand Up Desk Drafting Table $189.00 Buy it

4. Vari Electric Standing Desk The Vari 60-inch-by-30-inch standing desk offers an impressively wide range of heights, from a minimum of 25.5 inches to a maximum of 50.5 inches, which is taller than most people will need. Importantly, the desk will not wobble and can support 200 pounds at any height. The one-piece top is an easy-to-clean laminate. As a bonus, the desk is simple to put together with the included tools and instructions. Buy: Vari Electric Standing Desk $695.00 Buy it