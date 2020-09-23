The Best Staple Guns for Woodworking, Upholstery, and More

Used for woodworking, home improvement, and upholstery, staples are a great alternative to glue, nails, and screws—especially on material prone to splitting. Staple guns come in many styles: manual guns are handheld, spring-loaded devices that fire staples when their levers are depressed; pneumatic guns use air pressure to fire heavier-gauge staples; electric staple guns use either a battery or plug to apply staples with the pull of a trigger. Pneumatic guns tend to be the most powerful, but require an air compressor to work. For light-duty projects, a manual or electric gun may be the answer. Staple thickness is measured in gauge: the lower the gauge, the thicker the staple. Many staple guns can apply brackets and straight pins too. Browse our roundup of the best models below.

1. Arrow Staple Gun T50 Heavy-Duty Kit This manual steel-constructed staple gun is a great all-purpose, no-frills option. Designed to work with six sizes of staples, this gun is suited for a plethora of light-duty projects. The hand-held squeeze mechanism makes for simple operation, good leverage, and a jam-resistant application. As an added bonus, this device comes with a pack of 1,875 staples and a staple-remover tool, so you get the full package. Buy: Arrow Staple Gun T50 Heavy-Duty Kit Buy it

2. Bostitch Crown Stapler This air-powered staple gun is compatible with narrow crown staples and can fit 100 units in its magazine. Narrow crown staples serve the same purpose as regular staples but are thinner and longer, so they penetrate deeper and are less noticeable. The oil-free engine requires no regular maintenance and eliminates the risk of oil stains. The low-nail lockout prevents dry firing, and the ultra-quiet rear exhaust directs air away from the user and project. Easily store and transport this tool via its sturdy carrying case that comes included. Buy: Bostitch Crown Stapler $106.05 Buy it

3. Workpro Staple Gun Compatible with six types of staples, nails, and pins, this manual device covers all bases. A dual power lever allows you to control the force the gun applies to your working surface, so you can use this tool on both hard and soft materials. With a jam-proof mechanism, a bottom-loading machine, and a rubber molded grip, this gun is the total package. Buy: Workpro Staple Gun $21.99 Buy it

4. Porter-Cable C-Crown Upholstery Stapler A little more expensive than the other options on this list, this air-operated staple gun is best used by those who are avid DIYers or professional upholsterers, roofers, or carpenters. Suited for standard-sized C-crown staples, this device works with most air compressors and is small and lightweight for easy maneuvering. The rear exhaust port channels air, oil, and condensation away from your working project, and the high-capacity, bottom-loading magazine fits up to 185 staples. This gun achieves a flush fit every time, so there’s no need to spend time hammering away at staples after you’ve pulled the trigger. Buy: Porter-Cable C-Crown Upholstery Stapler $99.99 Buy it