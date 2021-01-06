The Best Sticky Notes for Doodling and Note Taking

Arguably one of the most convenient vehicles for communication, sticky notes are an essential tool in any household, office, classroom, or studio. The uses for these palm-size pads are endless: note-taking, spontaneous reminders, grocery planning, sending a message (from the friendly to the passive-aggressive). The list goes on. Plus, with colors ranging from soothing to striking, they are functional ways to introduce more color to your life. It’s never a bad idea to keep at least one reliable pad at your fingertips.

1. Raclox Sticky Notes These square sticky notes adhere well to nearly any surface and have been known to stay up for months at a time. They’re strong enough even to pull off—without leaving any residue—and reapply: As per manufacturer’s instructions, just be sure to lift them carefully from the side instead of upward. The 12 pads come in an array of six cheerful hues from hot pink to tangerine, with 100 sheets each in all six colors. The sturdy, high-quality paper doesn’t permit bleed through, whether you use an inky pen or even a marker. Buy: Raclox Sticky Notes $8.99 Buy it

2. Vanpad Lined Sticky Notes These are adhesives for the ultra-neat: The sheets are lined to help ensure that you’re as organized as possible when note-taking and list-making. Pads come 8 to a pack, in as many distinctive colors; each pad has 82 sheets—a dozen fewer than most other brands—but they offer a wider color range and the added boon of wide-ruled lines. Buy: Vanpad Lined Sticky Notes $8.99 Buy it

3. Arteza Sticky Notes If you need to stock up on sticky notes, look no further than this bulk pack of 100-sheet pads. They come in six striking colors—turquoise, peach, hot pink, baby blue, yellow, and lime green—that help make messages pop and difficult to miss. This range can help color-code reminders, organize paperwork, or coordinate group calendars, among other things. A particularly smart purchase for classrooms and group activities, just be aware that, because adhesive strength may diminish over time, these notes are best used on flat surfaces or for short-term only. Buy: Arteza Sticky Notes $10.59 Buy it

4. Early Buy Sticky Notes If you like to use your adhesives with a dispenser—which assists in releasing notes one at a time—try these eye-catching ones that are designed accordion-style (similar to Post-its, but these are more economical). The range of pale yellow and six fluorescent hues allows a great choice for making hard-to-miss reminders. These notes are best used on paper and textured surfaces as opposed to smooth or glassy surfaces such as mirrors and computer monitors. Buy: Early Buy Sticky Notes $6.99 Buy it