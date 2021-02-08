The Best Storage Bins for Materials and Supplies

Piles of art supplies and material can not only be unsightly but also frustrating. To hold your stuff, you’ll need a reliable storage container. Not only will these neaten up your studio, they’ll also help you organize your possessions. A good bin should store your stuff securely and be light enough for you to comfortably handle or move around. Whether you’re looking for long-term storage for overflow or receptacles you need to access frequently, our picks below will guide your search.

1. Iris USA Stack & Pull Boxes Available in eight sizes—from five quarts to an impressive 72 quarts—and sold in packs, these plastic storage bins are a straightforward and efficient solution to mess. Each is made of a good-quality plastic that is firm, thick, and durable. They have solid bottoms to properly support heavier contents and lids that fit well, with lipped edges so you can steadily stack one on top of another. Finally, two black handles on their widths also serve as a fastening, snapping over the lid for a secure seal. Buy: Iris USA Stack & Pull Boxes $164.88 Buy it

2. AmazonBasics Fabric Storage Cubes These open-top bins are both functional and attractive enough to display. Made of stiff cardboard covered with a polyester-blend fabric, they are low-cost yet minimal and neat looking. You can either place them on a flat surface or slide them onto a shelf so they serve as roomy drawers, accessible via a handle that is stitched onto one side. All four walls hold their shape well, but you can fold them down into a nearly flat square when not in use. Buy: AmazonBasics Fabric Storage Cubes $18.49 Buy it

3. Sterilite Storage Boxes If you need a lot of storage space, consider these plastic 16-quart bins. You can buy up to 36 at a fraction of the price of our pricier picks. While they are not as thick as Iris USA’s boxes and have some flex, they are still reliably sturdy and stackable. The handles also snap open and close with ease and keep a tight hold. Buy: Sterilite Storage Boxes $50.73 Buy it

4. Simple Houseware Stackable Organizing Drawers This all-metal drawer-style storage solution is ideal for small spaces. It features three drawers in two sizes that are nested beneath a flat surface, so you can also use it as a side table. Perforated walls allow you to see exactly what is inside, while giving the structure a modern, industrial look. The baskets slide smoothly for frustration-free access, and the feet are rubberized, so you can stack cabinets for more storage on the same footprint. Plus, assembly is a breeze, requiring no power tools. Buy: Simple Houseware Stackable Organizing Drawers $30.97 Buy it