The Best Studio Easels for Creating Your Next Painting

For many, easels are an essential part of the painting process. Artists have used them for millennia: One of the first recorded uses of an easel dates back 2,000 years to the Romans; medieval monks used them to display precious illuminated manuscripts. Easels gained popularity during the Renaissance as artists created fewer paintings directly on walls and more on canvases. Today easels usually are made of wood, aluminum, or plastic. They are adjustable to fit a variety of canvas sizes; many also can be raised or lowered so artists may sit or stand comfortably while painting.

1. Meeden Large Painters Easel If you have a small studio or work space but paint fairly large canvases, Meeden's A-frame easel is a good pick for you. It is made from sturdy solid beech wood and beautifully finished with a walnut stain. The frame adjusts to hold canvases up to 48 inches tall, the canvas holders move up and down to the perfect height for sitting or standing, and the vertical tilt can be adjusted as well. The bottom canvas holder includes a convenient ledge for holding paints and brushes. With its A-frame design, the easel takes up a minimal amount of space, perfect for those creating in tight quarters. To store or move, simply fold the back leg inward. At 16 pounds, it is lighter than most wooden studio easels and easier to tote outdoors.

2. ShowMaven Multi-Function Studio Artist Easel Sturdy, durable, and beautiful, this easel is constructed from premium beech wood. The canvas holders adjust to hold canvases up to 48 inches high, and they can be lowered or raised for sitting or standing to paint. The bottom holder has room to hold brushes, tubes of paint, and towels. Its rectangular base is mounted on four swiveling wheels to make moving the easel a simple thing; wheel locks ensure that the easel remains firmly in place while the artist works. When not in use, the easel folds flat for storing under a bed or in a closet.

3. T-Sign Reinforced Artist Easel Stand Heavy wooden easels can take up a lot of space in a classroom, and lightweight aluminum easels are an excellent, versatile alternative. This easel functions much like a camera tripod, unfolding to hold canvases up to 33 inches high. Adjust its angle using fine-tuning knobs and spring-loaded clamps; adjust its height for placement on the floor or a tabletop. No-slip feet ensure the easel stays put on any terrain. When not in use, the easel folds down and fits in a compact fabric case.

4. Mont Marte Convertible Studio Easel Are you a painter who switches back and forth between painting vertically using an easel and painting horizontally on a table? Mont Marte's easel features a reclining support that holds canvases vertically, horizontally, or at any angle in between. Made from quality beech wood, the A-frame easel gives you the stability needed for working on canvases of a variety of sizes up to 60 inches high. Its adjustable canvas holder grips your work with the turn of a few knobs. When not in use, the easel collapses flat for easy storage or transport.