The Best Synthetic Brushes for Acrylics Will Last Through Intensive Projects

Acrylic paints can really destroy natural-hair brushes. And, as it turns out, many materials used with said natural-hair brushes, like oils and turpentine, actually repel acrylic paint themselves. For a durable and reliable brush to use with your every acrylic painting need, consider a synthetic brush instead. Acrylic brushes are often more resistant to wear and tear, as well as slightly stronger and springier than natural bristles. That said, not all synthetic fibers are created equal. Ahead, find the best synthetic brushes for acrylic paints, as recommended by ARTnews.

1. Princeton Velvetouch, Mixed-Media Brushes This set of synthetic brushes gets into the more detail-oriented set, catering to the needs of a higher level of artist who still might be shopping for a selection of brushes all at once. With four brushes in a set, it includes a longer tip, shorter tip, wider flat, and sharply angled brushes. While these synthetic brushes are excellent for acrylic paints, they are also highly recommended for oil and watercolor. Buy: Princeton Velvetouch, Mixed-Media Brushes $21.34 Buy it

2. Royal & Langnickel Zen Series Set This set of synthetic brushes is aimed at the amateur painter, as they are packaged in a set of five, with little room for variation, though the grouping of brushes is selected well beyond the initial go-to shapes and sizes. Included are a flat 12, filbert 8, angulars 2 and 8, and round 1. With moderately long handles and a multi-diameter synthetic fiber construction, they are suitable for acrylics, oils, and watercolors alike. Buy: Royal & Langnickel Zen Series Set $25.64 Buy it

3. Da Vinci Oil & Acrylic Long-Handled Paint Brush Set This synthetic paint brush set comes in a pack of four small, long-handled brushes with a selection of small tip sizes. Called the “starter set,” it includes the four small acrylic brushes from this company that seem to be most popular with small-scale acrylic painters. Each brush has been constructed with five different diameters of extra-strong synthetic bristles, to ensure strength and longevity of use. As such, each brush, no matter how large or small, is crafted with thicker bristles toward the outside of each tip and thinner on the inside. Each brush has been hand made in Germany in a family-owned factory that has been producing brushes since 1890. Buy: Da Vinci Oil & Acrylic Long-Handled Paint Brush… $27.79 Buy it

4. Winsor & Newton Artisan Brush This synthetic paintbrush is great for when you’re looking to create sharp edges, due to its squared-off bristle shape. Crafted of synthetic fibers, the specific silhouette itself will never vary, as the brush maintains its original integrity for as long as you choose to use it, even with the constant exposure to heavy and harsh oil and acrylic paints. That said, it also works expertly with water-based paints or watercolors, if you so choose. She short and flat head of this brush allows for the utmost of control when painting and can do so with the thickest of pigments as well. Buy: Winsor & Newton Artisan Brush $17.40 Buy it