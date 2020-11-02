The Best Synthetic Brushes for Oil Yield Striking Strokes

While purists might opt for natural fiber brushes, more and more professionals and amateurs alike have begun to make the switch toward synthetic, as the brushes themselves have heightened in quality. No longer do synthetic fibers feel like plastic. Now, the best of the best mimic the weight, touch, and feel of more-natural fibers, while also maintaining that same integrity for a much longer time than their predecessors. Whether you’re looking for packs of multiples, a single standout, or long handles or short, find the top synthetic brushes for oil paints below, as recommended by ARTnews.

1. Da Vinci Oil and Acrylic Series Brushes This starter set comes complete with four brushes, all geared toward a generous amount of detail. Handmade in Germany, this brush set includes a round #2, filbert #8, 7195 #4, and #8. With varying diameters, all bristles are fairly short, allowing for the utmost control when painting. Small they might be, but the synthetic blend ensures that they can properly hold up when used for years with heavy oil pigments. Buy: Da Vinci Oil and Acrylic Series Brushes $51.21 Buy it

2. Winsor & Newton Monarch Round Long Handle Brush If you’re looking for a synthetic brush that will lend itself to the small details of your oil painting, look no further. This long-handle brush offers the utmost control with a thin pointed tip that holds details paramount. The tip is medium stiffness, which allows it to keep its point, even with the thickest of oil or acrylic paints. And, what’s more, the synthetic fibers give it a bit of spring, so that it remains strong enough to manipulate heavy pigment around your canvas. Buy: Winsor & Newton Monarch Round Long Handle Brush $11.09 Buy it

3. Royal & Langnickel Set of Five Brushes This set of five brushes is ideal for the beginner, as it’s a prepackaged deal that comes complete with the most popular brush shapes and sizes. Inside, this kit includes a flat 12, filbert 8, angulars 2 and 8, and a round 1. Armed with this grouping, any beginner oil painter will be able to tackle large areas and tiny details with ease. Made of synthetic fibers, these brushes are crafted with a multi-diameter filament, to ensure that they hold up against years of thick pigment use. Buy: Royal & Langnickel Set of Five Brushes $14.54 Buy it

4. Princeton Velvetouch Mixed-Media Brush This brush boasts an ergonomic handle that makes it more comfortable to handle for extended periods of time. The synthetic fibers are specifically designed to mimic a variety of hair types and styles. This particular brush has a mop-like head, which makes it best suited for softening and blending, as it is wide and shows minimal brush strokes. Retailing at more than $13 for a single brush, however, it is most often used by serious artists and other professionals, as opposed to those just starting out with oil paints. Buy: Princeton Velvetouch Mixed-Media Brush $9.75 Buy it