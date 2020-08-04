The Best Tabletop Easels for Compact Workspaces

Do you love to paint and draw, but space is tight? A tabletop easel is an excellent option, folding open to sit firmly on a flat surface and easily collapsing for storage. They are also perfect for art classes, workshops, and paint-and-sip parties. Often tabletop easels are used to support small works, but some expand to hold canvases up to three feet tall. Some have drawers and storage space for paints, brushes, pencils, and other supplies, and most include handles and strong latches for convenience and portability. Peruse our picks for the best tabletop easels below.

1. Mont Marte Tabletop Easel Beautiful, solid, smooth beech wood is at the heart of this easel and its robust design. The built-in canvas arm accommodates paintings up to 20 inches high, and the storage space is amazing. Three recessed compartments provide plenty of room for paints, brushes, and tools and keep your supplies organized. There is room for 8-by-10-inch panels and paper, too. When closed, strong latches keep the box secure, and the leather handle ensures comfortable carrying. This easel works perfectly on tables, desks, floors, and outdoors. Buy: BUY NOW $40.99 Buy it

2. U.S. Art Supply Wood Table Easel When open, this versatile, solid-wood box functions as an easel for artists, providing a flat, sturdy surface that works well for painting on canvas and drawing on thin paper. When closed, it acts as a portable lap desk, great for anyone on the move. It is made from premium aged beech that’s been hand sanded for a pristine, smooth surface. The easel has four angle positions and holds canvases up to 11 by 14 inches. Its storage drawer has three compartments for paints, brushes, pencils, and other art supplies. It folds up quickly, and finely crafted latches keep it securely closed. The box features a leather handle and is lightweight and easy to carry. Also included is a wooden palette. Buy: BUY NOW $26.96 Buy it

3. conda Aluminum Table Easel Aluminum tripod easels are an excellent choice for educators and paint-and-sip party artists: lightweight, portable, and a breeze to set up. Made of high-quality aluminum with brass fittings, this easel folds open easily and has two extra arms to hold canvases and boards up to 24 inches high. The angle may be changed by adjusting the easel’s back leg. Its rubber feet ensure that the easel remains in place even with rigorous painting. Closed, the easel takes up minimal space, making it easy to store an entire classroom’s worth. Buy: BUY NOW $12.89 Buy it

4. Art Alternatives Marquis Box Easel Made from high-quality wood, this no-frills easel has four angle settings and holds canvases up to 11 by 14 inches. The easel holds not only paintings but also signs, books, and paper. Its drawer has three compartments with room for storing pencils, markers, and paints. When not in use, the easel collapses down to a compact, lightweight box. Sturdy clasps keep the box closed; grab its leather handle and it’s ready to go anywhere. Buy: BUY NOW $25.98 Buy it