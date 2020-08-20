The Best Tabletop Looms for All Skill Levels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Looms come in many varieties. Among the most complex are floor looms, which are operated with the aid of foot pedals and a hand crank. Much less intimidating are table looms, which are also much smaller—many are even portable—and affordable. Despite their size, these wooden weaving machines can churn out all kinds of projects, from napkins to baby blankets. They are also pretty easy to master, and therefore a great way for beginners to get familiar with the ancient craft of weaving. Before you know it, you’ll be addicted to this rewarding and relaxing art form. Below, we review our favorites to help you choose the right one for your needs.

1. Beka Weaving Frame Loom This deluxe loom from the fiber craft experts at Beka is at the top of our list for its functional design, elegance, and price. Lightweight, sturdy, and made of a beautiful hard maple, it assembles in minutes and folds flat for easy storage or transportation. Beginners and seasoned weavers alike can develop their skills on this loom, which features beams with a lot of strong plastic teeth—100 on each one—so you can control the tightness of your weave and accommodate the thickness of your yarn. We also like that you can adjust the angle of the stand to a position that’s most comfortable for you.

2. Ashford SampleIt Weaving Loom From New Zealand-based textile equipment manufacturer Ashford comes this small workhorse of a loom made of stunning silver beech timber. Half the size of Beka’s loom, it is a great option for making scarves, hand towels, and table runners and also for weaving samples. Notably, this loom is built with a double heddle (the set of wires that separate and guide your warp threads), which gives you greater flexibility to use finer yarns and weave more diverse patterns. The wood structure is unfinished, so you might want to smooth it with wax or another sealant for top-notch weaving results.

3. Lavievert Multi-Craft Weaving Loom This loom is another compact option that is built for beginning weavers—particularly young ones. Made of a relatively durable wood, it looks like a toy but is a fully functional machine capable of making wall decorations, scarves, and other small artworks. Kids and adults can use it to pick up the basics of heddle weaving, and more experienced weavers can use it to sample textures, patterns, and colors.

4. Schacht Cricket Loom The Schacht Spindle Company is renowned for its handweaving equipment, which is carefully built, part by part, in a Colorado factory. The Cricket, one of its best sellers, is made of high-quality maple and is a great loom for both beginners and expert weavers. This 15-inch version is a great in-between size that allows you to take on a good variety of weaving projects while being small enough to take on the road. It's incredibly user friendly, and Schacht has an online library of videos you can consult to get familiar with this loom. Consider it a small investment that will help you expand your skills, no matter where you are in your weaving journey.