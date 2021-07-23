The Best Tabletop Magnifiers Keep You Focused on Your Work

Reduce eyestrain and increase your ability to execute precise, detailed work with a tabletop magnifier. Perfect for needlepoint, embroidery, illustration, beading, soldering, scrapbooking, and much more, a tabletop magnifier is a valuable tool for crafters of all ages and abilities—especially those who find themselves with a headache after sustained periods of work. Most magnifiers are equipped with LED lights and an adjustable arm, but beyond that the variations are many. Browse our selection of the best options below.

1. iMagniphy LED Magnifying Lamp This ultrapowerful product has a lens that magnifies objects to eight times their actual size. The scratch-resistant acrylic lens is lit by six bright LEDs, making it perfect for even the most involved detail work. It’s also relatively large, measuring 5.5 inches in diameter. Impressively, the perspective creates no distortion, and the view is crisp and clear. With a sturdy base and fully adjustable 8-inch gooseneck, this product maintains its balance despite its size. Buy: iMagniphy LED Magnifying Lamp $57.99 Buy it

2. Brightech LightView Flex Magnifier This product provides 175 percent magnification and features a 13.5-inch gooseneck so you can position the lens freely without moving the entire unit. With its sturdy clamp, the magnifier easily attaches to the edge of any table or desk. The 3-inch lens is smaller than that of our top pick, but it is made of genuine diopter glass that resists fogging and scratching. The viewing area is surrounded by a ring of cool white LEDs that distribute light evenly without casting shadows to hinder your view. Buy: Brightech LightView Flex Magnifier $29.99 Buy it

3. Carson DeskBrite 200 Magnifier This traditional-looking, free-standing magnifier makes objects appear twice as large as they are, and it also has a spot lens that magnifies objects up to five times their true size. What makes it stand out from the competition is that it can be powered by three AA batteries as an alternative to an AC/DC adapter, making it a great choice for artists on the go. It also weighs just over 1 pound. Its 4-inch scratch-resistant acrylic lens is lit by two LEDs, and the flexible gooseneck allows for easy positioning. Buy: Carson DeskBrite 200 Magnifier $59.95 Buy it

4. Brightech LightView Pro Magnifying Lamp If your budget can accommodate a pricier model, consider this top-quality magnifying lamp. It features a 4¾-inch lens made of hard-wearing diopter glass that magnifies objects up to 2.25 times their size while maintaining focus and clarity. Its 650-lumen LEDs form a continuous ring around the glass for even light distribution; not only are they are dimmable, but you can even adjust the color temperature. We also like that the sturdy swing arm is hinged in two places so you can deploy it exactly as you wish. The clamp base takes up nearly zero tabletop space and maintains a secure grip on the edge of the table without digging into it. Buy: Brightech LightView Pro Magnifying Lamp $74.99 Buy it