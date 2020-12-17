The Best Tabletop Photo-Shooting Tents and Light Boxes for Achieving the Perfect Effects

If you tend to shoot a lot of objects, it’s a good idea to invest in a lightbox. Like your own scaled-down studio, these contained spaces are designed to offer clean backdrops and lighting; most come with their own lighting system that the photographer can control. In this enclosed space, you won’t have to wrestle with light angles or battle your own shadow, and since your images will have greater color accuracy, you won’t have to spend as much time editing them. Whether your photography practice is for clients, your own e-commerce business, or just for fun, our picks will help you find the best light box.

1. ESDDI Photo Studio Light Box ESDDI’s lighting booth is an impressive mid-range box with features that will satisfy a wide range of needs. Setup is easy, as it consists of a single piece with collapsible walls that attach via Velcro. Plus, the cube features built-in LED lights, so you only have to plug it in to use it. These line the ceiling to evenly distribute light, and a control dial gives you complete control over the brightness, which changes seamlessly. You can also shoot from multiple angles: straight ahead or through a hole in the ceiling. Or, set up the fourth wall and shoot through a flap. The cube is sturdy and feels like it will last for years. Buy: ESDDI Photo Studio Light Box $84.86 Buy it

2. Neewer Photo Studio Shooting Cube If you prefer to use your own light sources, we like Neewer’s cube, which excels at filtering light. Made of a translucent fabric, it casts beautiful, soft light on interior objects while eliminating reflections. You can either place your lens through a front slit or remove the door for a wider angle. It also folds into a small rectangle and immediately pops back out into its cube shape when you’re ready to use it again. Buy: Neewer Photo Studio Shooting Cube $40.99 Buy it

3. Fotoconic LED Light Box Photo Tent This compact three-sided box is a good option for basic, undemanding shoots. It features a ceiling ring of LED lights that you turn on in three modes: white light, soft light, and warm light. You can further adjust the environment by pressing a +/- button to adjust the brightness on a 0 to 100 scale. Because the walls snap into place, the construction is a little flimsy, but this is an economical option for learning the ropes before you invest in something higher end. Buy: Fotoconic LED Light Box Photo Tent $21.99 Buy it

4. AmazonBasics Photo Studio Box This light box offers both size and quick assembly. It is large enough to fit a cat or small dog, and all four walls collapse into a thin carrier case that resembles a portfolio holder. Yet, they are structured and feature holes that allow you to shoot from the top as well as from the front door, which is also easily removable. The integrated LED lights have good distribution, but they are not as strong as those in boxes of comparable size, like Havox’s. The vinyl interior also tends to attract dirt, so it’s important that you wipe it down before each use. Buy: AmazonBasics Photo Studio Box $139.99 Buy it