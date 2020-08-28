The Best Tape Dispensers for Studios, Classrooms, and Other Spaces

UPDATED (ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED JUNE 8, 2020 4:06 PM)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Tape dispensers are an integral tool in any classroom, office, or craft room. They’re available in a wide range of styles and materials to fit anyone’s functional needs and design sensibility. Colors run the gamut, from retro taupe to classic black to modern brights, and special features include two-in-one designs, separate storage areas for pens and scissors, and more. Whether you’re seeking a heavy-duty metal dispenser, a classic weighted plastic, or even a clip-on version, there is something out there for you. Our picks of tape dispensers, all of which hold standard-size rolls of tape, will help you find the best tool for your needs.

1. Officemate Heavy Duty Weighted 2-in-1 Tape Dispenser An excellent multifunctional tool, this tape dispenser holds both two-inch packing tape and standard 3/4-inch adhesive tape in one compact design. This heavy-duty, solid black dispenser has a weighted base with rubber feet that keep it in place for easy one-handed dispensing. Also offering a compartment for pens, markers, and scissors, this dispenser provides seamless convenience while minimizing workspace clutter. Buy: Officemate Heavy Duty Weighted 2-in-1 Tape… $17.51 Buy it

2. 3M Scotch Classic Desktop Tape Dispenser Only subtly different from Scotch’s basic dispenser, this dispenser’s boxy lines (think classic late-1970s–early ’80s cars) and pop of color make all the difference. Sure, any desk can hide a black dispenser in plain sight; this is the one you choose when you want yours to stand out. It’s weighted to enable easy, one-handed use and will dispense one-inch-core tapes up to 3/4 inches wide by 1500 inches long.

Buy: 3M Scotch Classic Desktop Tape Dispenser $22.95 Buy it

3. Tadpole Tape Cutter 3-Pack This ingenious little tape cutter adheres to any tape roll, effectively replacing a dispenser in its entirety. The pack comes with three different sizes of cutter for your every adhesive, duct, and masking tape need. It’s a great option that’s easy to store and to use: simply clip it to a roll that measures 1, 2, or 2.5 inches in width and you’re good to go! Buy: Tadpole Tape Cutter 3-Pack $13.28 Buy it

4. Scotch Heavy Duty Dispenser With this heavy-duty dispenser, you can have two rolls of tape at the ready instead of just one. This particular model is made for tapes that have a 2-inch-diameter core, like drafting, duct, and masking tape, making it ideal for artists’ studios. The plastic cores are easily interchangeable. You also get the bonus of a retro design: this model has been made the same way for decades.

Buy: Scotch Heavy Duty Dispenser $67.50 Buy it