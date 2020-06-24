The Best Thread for Fabric-Based Artworks

Thread is a critical component of any sewing project, with the strength and hold of the stitches determined by the quality and type of thread chosen. When making a thread choice, consider its material makeup along with stretch, sheen, thickness, and durability; in most cases it should be the same material and weight as the fabric being sewn. Available in a wide range of colors, thread can be chosen to either match the fabric hue or produce a contrasting topstitch, but if you are planning to dye your fabric, you’ll need to select a thread material that can accept the dye color. Our picks below will help you find the best thread for your project needs.

1. Gutermann Sew-All Thread Providing great quality and versatility, this polyester thread (50 weight) is suitable for all-purpose use. Sold in a jumbo, 1,094-yard spool, it can be used in hand sewing or on a machine, and it works well for all materials and seams. It is made from long staple polyester, making it very strong and less prone to breakage than other threads, offering a durable, low-lint finish with optimal stitch security. Buy: BUY NOW $10.24 Buy it

2. Mettler Silk-Finish Cotton Thread Produced from 100 percent long-staple Egyptian cotton with a soft, silky sheen, this thread is ideal for sewing cotton, making it an excellent choice for use in quilting. The 547-yard spool of thread (50 weight) is suitable for hand and machine sewing, and its mercerized finish gives it extra strength to reduce snagging, knotting, and breakage. It is fade and shrink resistant, providing a trusted finish for heirloom crafts. Buy: BUY NOW $9.58 Buy it

3. American & Efird Serger Thread Serger thread is used to construct seams and finish raw edges, so it is important that it be flexible and strong while not causing bunching or adding too much weight. A bit finer than standard sewing thread, this highly durable polyester thread (40 weight) offers uniform strength and is designed for machine use but is suitable for all kinds of sewing and embroidery projects. The thread comes on a 3,000-yard cone and is available in a variety of colors. Buy: BUY NOW $7.59 Buy it

4. Coats & Clark Inc. Dual Duty Heavy Thread An extra-heavy, core-spun polyester thread (15 weight) offers superior strength for sewing thick materials such as denim, canvas, and leather. Suitable for indoor and outdoor use, this thread is smooth, colorfast, and weather resistant. The spool of 125 yards of thread for hand and machine sewing provides consistent tension with low breakage for a durable, secure stitch. Buy: BUY NOW $7.49 Buy it