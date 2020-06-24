The Best Thread Organizers To Display Your Collection of Spools

Lackadaisical thread storage can lead to a mess of tangled spools and cause stress that degrades your materials. Proper storage avoids these pitfalls and can also simplify your search for just the right spool. Whether you are looking for a bin with small compartments or a display rack, our picks below will help you find the best thread organizer for your storage needs.

1. Creative Options Thread Organizer This compact storage container has a pair of back-to-back compartments with hinged lids and a carry handle at the top for convenient transport. With 46 fixed nooks each measuring three by 1.5 inches, you get tidy storage for spools, bobbins, embroidery floss, or any other small embellishment. The case is made out of durable transparent plastic that allows you to easily locate what you need. Buy: BUY NOW $17.26 Buy it

2. ArtBin Super Satchel ArtBin’s highly functional storage case is made out of durable, acid-free plastic with secure latches and a handle for portability. Measuring 15.25 by 14 by 3.5 inches, it has six fixed compartments and 12 removable dividers that allow you to customize its layout. This container is compatible with ArtBin’s full range of compact, stackable storage systems. Buy: BUY NOW $20.48 Buy it

3. New Brothread Wood Thread Rack Keep your craft room organized with this wooden thread rack. Featuring 1.4-inch vertical spindles, this rack will hold 60 spools of thread for easy access and tidy display. It can can be used upright on a tabletop using the rear collapsible legs or, to save space, hung flat against a wall with the two attached hooks. Buy: BUY NOW $25.99 Buy it

4. AJRL Embroidery Floss Organizer Box A tidy, space-saving solution for storing embroidery floss, this transparent plastic storage container includes 100 reusable plastic bobbins for winding up your floss and 100 write-on stickers for color-coded labeling. The 11-by-7-by-1.7-inch bin provides 36 individual storage compartments with removable dividers to customize storage to suit your needs. This multi-purpose container also works well for storing beads and other small art and craft supplies. Buy: BUY NOW $15.99 Buy it