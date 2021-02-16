The Best Three-Hole Punches for Sorting and Organizing

A reliable, fast, comfortable three-hole punch makes organizing all your paperwork in binders a breeze. And who doesn’t need to be more organized? Binders are easy to label, easy to flip through, and inexpensive. Below, find our favorite three-hole punches for a range of preferences—and get those stacks of paper off your floor!

1. Swingline Low Force Three-Hole Punch This unobtrusive gadget can powerfully punch up to 20 sheets at a time without requiring you to put your whole body into it. In fact, the soft grip in the center makes it downright pleasurable to punch. It has a good weight and looks sleek on a desk, and holes in the base provide windows into the chip tray so you can easily tell when it needs to be emptied. The one downside of this punch is the alignment guide, which is not adjustable and too low to easily use for big stacks of paper. If 20 sheets at a time isn’t enough, Swingline also makes a punch with a 45-sheet capacity. Buy: Swingline Low Force Three-Hole Punch $19.30 Buy it

2. Officemate Medium Duty Three-Hole Punch Perhaps you remember the industrial-looking hole punches of yore from your time in school. This medium-duty punch from Officemate looks the most like those old-fashioned models, but it doesn’t need any frills to prove itself. The long handle isn’t as compact as other models but provides the leverage needed for easy punching. It can bite through 30 sheets at a time and works well on heavy paper. Also notable is the adjustable paper guide, which can extend to align sheets up to 17 inches long. Buy: Officemate Medium Duty Three-Hole Punch $16.50 Buy it

3. WorkLion Three-Ring Hole Punch Unlike our other picks, WorkLion’s three-hole punch can slip inside a three-ring binder to punch on the go. In exchange for its sleek profile, the tool had to forgo springs. Simply press—hard—on the top of the punch strip to cut through up to five sheets of paper at a time. Buy: WorkLion Three-Ring Hole Punch $7.99 Buy it

4. Bostitch Office HP12 Three-Hole Punch The Bostitch three-hole punch hits a sweet spot between portability and load capacity. Its compact size is good for small desks or for sticking in a bag, but it can still punch through 12 sheets of paper at a time without trouble. The chip catcher prevents the nuisance of small paper punch-outs flying everywhere. Buy: Bostitch Office HP12 Three-Hole Punch $8.79 Buy it