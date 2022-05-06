The Best Thumbtacks for Your Studio, Classroom, and Home

No office, classroom, or studio is complete without a tub of tacks. The humble thumbtack was invented in 1904 as a drawing aid by a German clockmaker named Johann Kirsten. Kirsten simply flattened the top of a pushpin, which had been invented four years earlier as a tool for marking maps. Today we find thumbtacks everywhere, from bulletin boards to dorm room walls, and they serve a variety of uses in DIY projects and home fixes as well. Browse our selection of the best thumbtacks below.

1. Officemate OIC Thumb Tacks Reliable office brand Officemate makes a line of nickel-plated steel thumbtacks that boast a comfortable 3/8-inch domed head. At 3/8 inches long, the pin is slightly longer than those of our other picks. One pack has 100 tacks. Amazon Buy: Officemate OIC Thumb Tacks $4.49 Buy it

2. Dritz Extra Large Thumb Tacks How many times have you pushed a thumbtack into a corkboard and recoiled in pain, having crunched your finger against the hard metal edge of a too-small tack head? Probably too many times. But take heart: old-school sewing-supply brand Dritz has sturdy quilters’ thumbtacks that boast a 5/8-inch head as opposed to the traditional 3/8-inch head, which gives you a larger area to push against when inspiration strikes and you’ve just got to pin that piece of paper up, stat. Amazon Buy: Dritz Extra Large Thumb Tacks $8.23 Buy it

3. Mr. Pen Thumbtacks Stock up with Mr. Pen’s 500-pack of silver-colored thumbtacks. These tacks have a 3/8-inch head and a 5/16-inch needle point, just long enough for the tack to sit flat against a corkboard. Made of steel alloy, they are rust and corrosion resistant and can be easily secured to and removed from a multitude of materials. Sold in a pack of 500, they’re great for large and small projects alike, which is why they’re popular in classroom and office situations. Buy: Mr. Pen Thumbtacks $5.99 Buy it

4. Clover Thumb Tacks and Remover Those who do needlepoint use tacks to stretch their needlepoint canvas to ensure taut, even stitches. Clover makes needlepoint-specific pins that are notably sharp because they have to be pushed into the wood of stretcher bars rather than soft cork or drywall. They also keep the canvas in place without shifting, slipping or bending. It’s probably clear to see that these qualities are useful for whatever project for which you use thumbtacks. Note that this set also comes with a remover to handle tacks that are really wedged in. Amazon Buy: Clover Thumb Tacks and Remover $4.83 Buy it