The Best Transfer Tape for Artworks of Various Scales

Transfer tape is like the rug that ties the room together: nonessential but makes life richer! These tapes effortlessly move delicate self-adhesive vinyl images and text from their backing onto your artwork without tears and bubbles. Available with different adhesives and levels of tack, there’s a perfect tape for your project. The tapes come in various sizes, including some for small-scale art, such as ceramic vessels and works on paper, and some for larger scale projects, such as murals, exhibition text, or windows. Some tapes have grid lines to ensure vinyl is accurately registered within your artwork. These tapes will revolutionize your art practice.

1. Cricut Vinyl Transfer Tape Transferring self-adhesive vinyl to your art can be tricky, but Cricut’s transfer tape is a breeze to use. Its medium-tack adhesive is great for transferring vinyl to glass, ceramics, plastics, and metals but works well with papers too. Test it on surfaces first; it may leave a residue behind. The tape is transparent plastic with a light-gray grid for precise placement within your art. Flexible, it works well with flat and curved surfaces. Reliable and reusable, the tape is great for creating multiples. Buy: Cricut Vinyl Transfer Tape $5.94 Buy it

2. Frisco Craft Clear Transfer Paper Tape Do you use specialty vinyls, such as glitter or holographic ones? Frisco Craft’s medium-tack adhesive tape doesn’t permanently stick to finicky surfaces, so glitters and metallic surfaces transfer to your art and not the trash. Its translucent paper backing features several grids, so you can precisely register layers of vinyl to your art. Its plastic backing is flexible yet fairly thick for transferring to smooth, flat, and curved surfaces with ease. This tape also works well with slightly textured surfaces, such as wood and drywall. Buy: Frisco Craft Clear Transfer Paper Tape $15.99 Buy it

3. JANDJPACKAGING Transfer Tape for Vinyl When educators choose the best art materials for their students, they juggle factors such as value, prep time, and ease. This transfer tape is ready to go: it its 12-inch by 12-inch sheets require minimal precutting. The clear tape features a blue .5-inch grid to assist in registering vinyl and ensure straight and true placement. It’s not too sticky, so you won’t get frustrated with it sticking to itself. The tape works with most indoor and outdoor vinyl—before you know it, your students will be covering the world with wonderful vinyl art. Buy: JANDJPACKAGING Transfer Tape for Vinyl $10.59 Buy it

4. Vinyl Ease Paper Transfer Tape Are you a vinyl pro with tiny, complex images and text? This medium-tack transfer tape is small but mighty. It is six inches wide, so you won’t be cutting down large sheets to small sizes. Its rubber-based adhesive doesn’t transfer onto the surface of your art. It’s also not too sticky, so you won’t struggle with delicate vinyl sticking to the transfer tape instead of your art. It’s excellent for use with ceramics, works on paper, and exhibition text. The tape’s backing is opaque white paper, and it may be prove challenging to align vinyl forms. Buy: Vinyl Ease Paper Transfer Tape $15.99 Buy it