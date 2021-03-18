The Best Travel Paintbrushes for Watercolor and Gouache

If you use watercolor or gouache and sometimes paint outside your studio (be it en plein air or simply in another indoor location), travel paintbrushes are a great addition to your toolkit. Designed for safe carrying, they’re equipped with detachable handles that double as protective caps. Don’t think you have to sacrifice quality for convenience, however: There are many artist-grade travel paintbrushes that perform just as well as, or even better than, conventional ones. Ahead, find five that we especially like, for an array of budgets and skill levels.

1. da Vinci CosmoTop Spin Travel Watercolor Brush No animals were harmed in the making of da Vinci’s CosmoTop Spin, our very favorite watercolor brush, which is also available as a round travel brush. Neither too stiff nor frustratingly floppy, CosmoTop Spins hold more water than other synthetics and feel almost as good as sable at a fraction of the price. This ingeniously designed portable version, with pieces that screw together for extra security, will fit in all travel watercolor sets. Buy: da Vinci CosmoTop Spin Travel Watercolor Brush $21.92 Buy it

2. Isabey Siberian Blue Squirrel Quill Mop Highly capable and smartly designed for portability, this mop is the only brush you need if you’re painting small—which, if you’re traveling, is likely the case. Featuring Siberian blue squirrel hair that is soft and dense, it soaks up a tremendous amount of water so you can produce sweeping watercolor washes. Detailed lines are just as attainable since the hairs come to a precise point that doesn’t split. The cap fits onto the bottom to become a well-balanced, full-length handle, and the gold-tone brass finish makes this brush look extra sophisticated. Buy: Isabey Siberian Blue Squirrel Quill Mop $48.54 Buy it

3. Raphael Le Voyageur Wallet Set If you feel you need more than one travel brush, we suggest this set by Raphael. You get three brushes made of synthetic fibers designed to emulate sable: two rounds of different sizes and a larger, pointed quill. This assortment allows you to paint broad strokes with ease as well as lines that require finesse. The brushes show excellent snap, don’t shed, and— like the Isabey mop—come with protective caps that double as handles. The trio also comes in a faux leather wallet-style carrying case—a stylish and convenient way to keep your tools in one place. Buy: Raphael Le Voyageur Wallet Set $87.97 Buy it

4. Princeton Neptune Series Travel Brush Set Another synthetic line of brushes, the Neptune series is designed to perform like squirrel hair. These brushes are softer than the Raphaels and less expensive for a set of four rounds. While they have less springiness, they carry a heavy load of water, are flexible, and hold their points beautifully. Handles made of wood make these brushes a pleasure to hold and move across the working surface. In short, this is a great high-grade option without the high price. Some, though, may find the bristles too floppy. Buy: Princeton Neptune Series Travel Brush Set $51.28 Buy it