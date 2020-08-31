The Best Twine for Binding and Wrapping Materials

It’s never a bad idea to keep some natural-fiber twine around your house or studio. Twines made of cotton, jute, or hemp are functional, attractive, and better for the planet, and can be used for a variety of binding and tying applications both indoors and outdoors. Depending on your vision, twine can either look like an everyday string or be elevated into a sophisticated embellishment. Whether you’re tying bouquets, wrapping homemade soaps, or creating unique fiber art for your walls, you’ll want a good coil of twine you can rely on to take you from start to finish.

1. KINGLAKE Natural Jute Twine Add a rustic look to your crafts with this jute, which comes in a handsome, medium-brown hue. This two-ply twine is fairly thin and pliable, so it is very easy to cut and knot. While it is not strong enough to hang objects of substantial weight, its garnishing applications are infinite: use it to crochet ornaments, wrap tiny objects, tie gifts, and much more. The strands also look tidy, as they are made of tight fibers that don’t easily fray. Buy: KINGLAKE Natural Jute Twine $5.99 Buy it

2. Darice 3 Ply Natural Jute If you need a thicker jute, consider this option from craft supplier Darice. The three-ply cord has a five-millimeter diameter, so it provides greater coverage for wrapping objects; it also boasts a test strength of 28 pounds, so you can use it to hang planters and other medium-weight objects. This jute costs a fraction of the price of Kinglake’s product, although the finish isn’t as nice. Its fibers are more splintery, and they emit a slight chemical-like odor. However, this is still a great functional jute that can be used for both crafting and home-improvement projects.

Buy: Darice 3 Ply Natural Jute $6.72 Buy it

3. Regency Natural Cooking Twine Made of 100% cotton, this twine is more casually known as butcher’s twine. It’s an essential tool for kitchens, being easy to wrap around and secure meats before popping them in the oven; however, it’s also a super-versatile choice for the artist’s studio. Fiber artists in particular will enjoy working with this limp but strong material, which can be used to wrap fabrics for dyeing, neatly knot into small macramé pieces, or, perhaps, shape into abstract works. Buy: Regency Natural Cooking Twine $4.99 Buy it

4. Vivifying Heavy-Duty Twine This option, which has a thick diameter, is more akin to a thin rope than your average string. Some consumers like to use it to create cat scratching posts, which speaks to its durability: This is a jute that isn’t easily shreddable and is built to withstand friction. Made of biodegradable hemp, it is flexible, ties with ease, and has an appealing, natural look.

Buy: Vivifying Heavy-Duty Twine $12.99 Buy it