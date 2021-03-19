Add Graphic Punch to Your Ceramics with the Best Underglaze Drawing Tools

Decorating ceramic pieces doesn’t have to involve just glazes. You can also draw on your in-progress pieces using brush-less implements such as pens, underglaze chalks, pencils, and more. These handy tools allow you to achieve greater detail, whether you’re completing a pictorial design, adding lettering, or producing something more abstract. They can be pricey, but investing in a set can vastly expand your creative possibilities. Below, explore five of our favorite ways to use underglazes with ceramics.



1. Amaco Underglaze Chalk Crayons Use these crayons directly on your bisqueware to achieve rich colors and unique effects. This set of eight colors invites experimentation: You can use the crayons to create fine lines or brush marks with water to create watercolor-like designs. Try working them with your fingers, too, to create interesting textures! Each tool is cylindrical and short—it feels and even performs very much like a pastel stick, which makes them great for intuitive drawing. Buy: Amaco Underglaze Chalk Crayons $48.99 Buy it

2. Chrysanthos Underglaze Pencil If you’re seeking a more utilitarian drawing tool, go with this reliable Chrysanthos pencil. Opaque and refined, it’s ideal for outlining or creating fine lines; you can also use it for shading and basic marking up or labeling of pieces. Think of it as a charcoal pencil that’s compatible with bisqueware or greenware. Its core is durable and withstands pressure, and it requires sharpening with a knife. Buy: Chrysanthos Underglaze Pencil $18.11 Buy it

3. Mayco Designer Liner If you have a steady hand, this black liner provides a useful way to execute designs, from simple lines to complex decorations. The clay-based formula comes in an easy-squeeze bottle for direct application onto bisque or greenware, and the flow is further controlled by a narrow metal tip. No runniness here! You can also use it with a brush, of course. While the liner fires to a matte finish, you can always apply a layer of clear glossy glaze on top to achieve your desired sheen. Buy: Mayco Designer Liner $7.10 Buy it

4. Amaco Underglaze Decorating Pencils Yes, these are expensive pencils, but they’re worth every penny. Armed with these, you can draw on your ceramics as if drawing on paper. The lead-free pencils offer firm cores that leave crisp color on clay; you can use them to create intricate linework, subtle shading, and even erase your errors. When fired, the markings retain intense, accurate hues. This set includes six colors, including rose, yellow, and black, and they come in a plastic case for safekeeping. Buy: Amaco Underglaze Decorating Pencils $80.60 Buy it