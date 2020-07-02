The Best Unfinished Wood Slices for Multifarious Crafts

Available in a wide variety of sizes, wood slices have become a go-to decor item for weddings and DIY gifts. Handy and attractive for holiday decorations, mobiles, magnets, coasters, photo props, and ornaments, this natural and organic-looking material provides a fun and adaptable surface for use in a range of craft projects. Whether you choose a raw bark edge or a sanded one, an unfinished wood slice will provide an easy surface for painting, staining, woodburning, collage, and whatever else you can dream up. However, given the natural surface, it may be important to prime it before applying paint or to seal it after you’ve completed your work to protect it from damage and aging. To find the right unfinished wood slices for you, check out our roundup below.

1. Arteza Wood Slices With a rustic, natural bark edge and a smoothly sanded surface, these unfinished wood slices from Arteza are the perfect material for all your creative projects. Between 2.4 and 2.8 inches in diameter and 0.4-inch thick, the 45 pinewood slices in this pack have been kiln-dried to prevent cracking. The wood slices are conveniently predrilled for easy display, and the package comes with 50 feet of natural jute twine to help put up ornaments, mobiles, or garlands, attach gift tags, or to use your finished piece any way you choose. Buy: BUY NOW $19.99 Buy it

2. Fuhaieec Wood Slices These 50 sanded, unfinished wood slices from Fuhaieec are suitable for drawing, painting, woodburning, and more. With a natural raw-bark edge, these pine slices are between 2.4 and 2.8 inches in diameter and 0.2-inch thick, making them a thin, lightweight option. These slices are not predrilled, better suited for magnets or use in decor projects. Buy: BUY NOW Buy it

3. 5ARTH Wood Slices Smoothly sanded and ready to go, these pinewood slices from 5ARTH have a scientifically controlled moisture ratio to prevent drying or cracking. This pack of 30 unfinished wood slices are 2.7 to 3.1 inches in diameter and 0.24- to 0.31-inch thick, with a natural bark edge. Suitable for use in classrooms or at crafting parties, wood slices are perfect for all your creative projects. This set comes with a predrilled hole and 33 feet each of natural jute and orange and white intersecting string, all you’ll need to hang your finished creations. Buy: BUY NOW $13.99 Buy it

4. ilauke Unfinished Wood Pieces For an option different from the rustic wood rounds listed here, pick these wood squares from ilauke. This pack of 50 slices is cut from durable plywood that won’t easily break, and the 4-by-4-inch unfinished squares are 1/8-inch thick, so they’re super lightweight. Straight, laser-cut edges and a smooth, natural finish provide an excellent surface for painting, drawing, and collage. The size and shape of these squares make them ideal for DIY coasters, scrabble letters, and alternative mini canvases. Buy: BUY NOW $17.99 Buy it