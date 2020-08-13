The Best Utility Carts for Moving and Storing Supplies

For kitchens, garages, offices, classrooms, and art studios, a utility cart is an efficient and convenient way to store and transport materials. Available in different styles and sizes, utility carts should be selected on the basis of functional aspects (such as shelving options), material durability, weight capacity, and how easy the cart is to maneuver. Our picks below will help you find the best utility cart for your needs.

1. SimpleHouseware Three-Tier Rolling Cart This compact utility cart is a great choice for classrooms, art studios, or any small space where you need to optimize storage. At 32 inches tall, the cart features three tiers of bin-like shelving, each shelf measuring 17.25 inches wide, 13.5 inches long, and 4 inches deep. A metal mesh bottom prevents shelves from collecting dust or moisture. The cart’s sturdy metal frame has been coated with anticorrosive paint for a clean appearance, and it rests on 2-inch casters that can be locked to keep the cart in place. Buy: SimpleHouseware Three-Tier Rolling Cart $34.87 Buy it

2. Seville Classics Three-Tier Utility Cart Suitable for home or commercial use, this cart is made out of industrial-strength steel wire with UltraZinc plating, allowing it to support up to 500 pounds across its three adjustable-height shelves. Measuring 33.5 inches tall, 18 inches wide, and 34 inches long, this cart features four-inch rubber wheels that glide smoothly and can be locked in place. The cart’s streamlined design makes it a great option for permanent storage, but its removable steel push handle turns it into a highly functional utility cart. Buy: Seville Classics Three-Tier Utility Cart $73.01 Buy it

3. Olympia Tools Collapsible Cart This highly portable and collapsible cart folds away flat for convenient storage when not in use. Weighing less than five pounds, the lightweight cart is easy to transport but sturdy enough to support up to 150 pounds across its three shelves. When folded out, this durable cart measures 32 inches tall, 15 inches wide, and 26 inches long, with three-inch swivel wheels and push handles at either end. Buy: Olympia Tools Collapsible Cart $79.99 Buy it

4. MaxWorks Two-Tray Utility Cart With shelves made out of polypropylene and legs of aluminum, this cart will not rust or dent and can be easily assembled in minutes without any hardware. It measures 33.5 inches tall, 18 inches wide, and 32 inches long, with two 3.5-inch deep storage trays that can be easily cleaned, making this a great choice for kitchens, garages, or gardens. Holding up to 300 pounds, this cart is supported by non-marring swivel casters with brakes for easy control. Buy: MaxWorks Two-Tray Utility Cart $62.99 Buy it