The Best Utility Knives for Everyday and Artful Needs

A good utility knife should be something you want to reach for over and over again. Deploy it for general everyday tasks, like opening cardboard boxes and slicing tape, or more specialized projects in the studio, like cutting canvas panels or trimming fabric. When choosing a knife, it’s important to think not only about sharpness but also comfort and safety. We’ve done the research for you; check out our favorite utility knives below.

1. Klein Tools Utility Knife with Wire Stripper This 7-inch knife has enough heft to avoid flying out of your hand, and the rubber grips on the curved handle also improve safety by reducing slipping. The blade can slide out to two different locked positions depending on how much of the cutting surface you want exposed. Buy: Klein Tools Utility Knife with Wire Stripper $14.98 Buy it

2. Fancii Folding Utility Knife Some artists prefer folding utility knives like this one because they can be more comfortable to open (no pressing a small button to retract the blade) and have a smaller footprint without sacrificing safety. The extended neck is thin enough to fit in tight spaces for cutting. When not it use the stainless steel clip fits onto a pocket or belt to keep it always accessible. Buy: Fancii Folding Utility Knife $13.99 Buy it

3. Internet’s Best Utility Knife Set Unlike other budget utility knives which can be made from plastic, these have are made with metal, making them much less likely to deteriorate or break. They also feature a one-button blade-change mechanism that puts them on par with higher-end knives. This set comes with five extra blades that can be stored in the handles of the knives, but note that a screwdriver is needed to accesses that storage compartment. Buy: Internet's Best Utility Knife Set $13.98 Buy it

4. Stanley Quickslide Sport Knife If longevity is key, spending slightly more for this Stanley utility knife is worth considering. The die-cast zinc handle won’t deteriorate even after years of use. To change the blade, lift a tab and pull the blade out, then do the same to slide a fresh blade in. This design choice eliminates the need for a plastic button, which can break after heavy use, and it eliminates the possibility of placing the blade wrong and having it fall out on you. Buy: Stanley Quickslide Sport Knife $19.95 Buy it