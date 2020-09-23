The Best Utility Shelving for Storing Supplies

Make the most of your space with a free-standing shelf unit. Useful for all your organization and storage needs, utility shelves are a great addition to your studio, garage, classroom, or office space. Shelving units come in a wide variety of materials. Choose a plastic model for light-duty use, or a steel or resin-constructed product for more heavy-duty purposes. Some options have rolling castor wheels for ease of mobility, and others have flat feet for a super secure hold. Before you choose, it’s important to know how much weight you want the structure to hold and what your desired specifications are to suit your needs. Let us help you out with the research component—browse our selection of the best free standing utility shelves below.

1. Storage Metal Shelving Unit This super-sturdy, six-tier shelving unit is made of heavy-duty, rust-resistant steel and comes in a sleek black. The caster wheels allow for ease of mobility, and they’re designed with locking mechanisms that keep the shelves from moving once you’ve located its perfect position. The height of each shelf layer can be changed according to your needs, and there are no tools required for assembly. Adjustable leveling feet facilitate placement on uneven ground, and the unit can support up to 2,100 pounds. Buy: Storage Metal Shelving Unit $109.99 Buy it

2. Sandusky Plastic Shelving Made of heavy-duty high-impact resin, this unit is designed with five shelves that can support up to 150 pounds each. The fixed, ventilated shelves help prevent mildew and water damage, and the bottom shelf is elevated for the same purpose. The poles and shelves snap into place and require no tools for assembly. Thanks to the resin construction, this unit won’t rust, stain, peel, or dent and is a great choice for both indoor and outdoor use. Buy: Sandusky Plastic Shelving Buy it

3. Seville Classics 5-Tier Steel Wire Shelving Teachers and group organizers looking to add more storage space to their classroom or workshop should go with this sturdily constructed steel shelving unit. Available at a great price, this piece is designed with five tiers and has a 1,500-pound maximum holding capacity. Equipped with adjustable leveling feet and smooth-rolling caster wheels, including two that lock, you can place this piece anywhere with ease. The shelves are height adjustable by one-inch increments, and the structure doesn’t require any tools for assembly. Buy: Seville Classics 5-Tier Steel Wire Shelving $49.99 Buy it

4. Plano Molding 4-Shelf Plastic Shelving From trusted American heritage brand Plano comes this four-tier reinforced plastic shelving unit. Construct this piece right out of the box in less than two minutes, without any tools. A great choice for lighter-duty use, each shelf can support up to 50 pounds, and the whole piece has a 200-pound weight-bearing capacity. Buy: Plano Molding 4-Shelf Plastic Shelving Buy it