Trim and Cut With Flair Using the Best Vintage-Style Scissors

Despite all the bells and whistles on products these days, sometimes all you’re looking for is a simple pair of scissors. And maybe you want weighty ones that don’t get lost in your bag or feel flimsy in your hand, scissors that can cut through more than a thin piece of paper. For that, the answer is simple: vintage-style scissors. That’s right, the heavy, medium-sized, metal scissors that your grandmother used for all her sewing and quilting needs are still among the best you can buy, whether you’re a parent making a collage with your three-year-old or a professional cutting out precise patterns. And yes, they look pretty good, too. Ahead, find our picks of the top vintage-look scissors out there.

1. Yueton Vintage Embroidery Scissors This pair of scissors is nearly 5.2 inches in length, a bit longer and less portable than some other sewing or crafting options but comfortable to hold and use for extended periods of time. The two finger holes are of equal size and shape, which makes them fine for both right- and left-handed individuals. And, with a copper-plated filigreed head, they are evocative of the shears your grandparents probably used. Buy: BUY NOW $8.49 Buy it

2. BIHRTC Gold Vintage Scissors These scissors come in a set of two, giving you variety at an affordable price. One pair has classic symmetry, with two equal holes for your thumb and index finger. The other, designed to resemble a crane, has a slightly curved shape with a more precise and longer shear for smaller snips. Each pair is only 4.5 inches in length, so they are perfect fit for a sewing kit. What’s more, they are crafted of high-quality stainless steel so they won’t bend, break, or dull easily. Buy: BUY NOW $12.99 Buy it

3. Broshan Vintage Sewing Scissors These vintage scissors are the sleekest in our group. While they boast retro gold-tone detailing atop their stainless-steel handle, the grip itself is quite smooth, making these scissors supremely comfortable and easy to use. The relatively short blades have a pointed tip, which is ideal for not only threads and fabric but also paper and other crafting materials. However, they are not recommended for use with heavier items like thick yarn or stiff fabric. Buy: BUY NOW $10.98 Buy it

4. EB Toys Vintage Precision Scissor At 4.3 inches long, these stylish scissors are a pretty addition to any sewing kit. The stainless steel blades are precise and sharp, making for quick and easy work when you’re snipping at threads, fabric, and more. The scalloped edge design makes them ergonomic when held, and, as such, the vintage design actually aids in comfort and function and doesn’t hinder it. Buy: BUY NOW $8.99 Buy it