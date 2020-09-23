The Best Wall-Mounted Tables and Desks For Workspace and Storage

Conserve space and expand your work and storage area with a wall-mounted desk. Multifunctional, convenient, and sleek, wall-mounted desks don’t take up nearly the amount of space that a free-standing desk does. You can mount these desks at any height for a custom fit. Many products fold back up into the wall like a Murphy bed, so once you get your work done, you can put the desk away. There are many different options on the market, from pared-down, tabletop-only options to those equipped with shelves and storage space. Browse our picks of the best options below.

1. Tangkula Wall-Mounted Multifunction Desk This wall-mounted desk is designed with plenty of storage space. The large desk area makes for a convenient workspace, and, above the foldout desk, are five shelves for holding books, magazines, and tchotchkes. Below the desk is a large drawer for storing papers and supplies, and the desk folds up securely via a safety latch. Buy: Tangkula Wall-Mounted Multifunction Desk $109.99 Buy it

2. Prepac Kurv Floating Desk This curvy lined, espresso-stained desk features plenty of desktop and shelf space. The built-in cable and wire management system keeps the tabletop surface uncluttered and tangle-free. With spacious shelves perfectly sized to hold everything from books to binders, this desk is the perfect workplace console. Buy: Prepac Kurv Floating Desk $105.99 Buy it

3. Toirxarn Folding Shelf Brackets Get two folding brackets at a fraction of the cost of one with this value pack. With a maximum load capacity of 330 pounds, these wall-mounted desks are super sturdy. Rugged and durable, they take up very little space and fold easily back up into the wall via stainless-steel hinges. Buy: Toirxarn Folding Shelf Brackets $28.99 Buy it

4. The Quick Bench Folding Wall Workbench Use this versatile wall-mounted surface as a desk, workbench, and seat in your home, office, or studio space. With powder-coated steel brackets and a hardwood block top, this heavy-duty workbench is equipped to support up to 500 pounds. The tabletop folds away and into the wall via a simple fingertip release, and the large tabletop surface area fulfills a variety of purposes. Buy: The Quick Bench Folding Wall Workbench $132.98 Buy it