The Best Washi Tape for Artful Accents

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Washi tape is one of those things you don’t think you need . . . until it proves to be an essential and addictive addition to your stationery stash. Traditional Japanese rolls of this pretty adhesive embellishment are made of fibers from the bark of shrubs such as mulberry, or kozo, but recently many Western manufacturers have latched on to the decorative tape trend. Use washi tape to wrap gifts, seal letters, or accent scrapbook pages; you can even tear off strips to label jars or repair torn papers. They come in all sorts of delightful colors and patterns, and while choosing a set can be highly subjective, we’ve rounded up some of our favorites below.

ARTNEWS RECOMMENDS

Scotch Expressions Washi Tape Multi Pack

Scotch, a very big name in tape, makes a variety pack that does the brand proud. This set features 15 diverse designs in vibrant colors that can be mixed and matched in nearly endless combinations. Assorted widths add to the variety; while most of the rolls are 10 millimeters wide, three are broader (15 millimeters) and two are thinner (7 millimeters). Note that the rolls with eye-catching foil designs have just 4 meters of tape; the rest have 7 meters.

Buy: Scotch Expressions Washi Tape Multi Pack, 15 Rolls $17.23 Buy it



WE ALSO LIKE

Rainbow Solids Washi Tape by Recollections™

The solid-color rolls in Recollections’ set add simple accents in a wide range of hues. The 21 rolls run the gamut from pale yellow to deep violet. The different shades are distinct enough from one another to work for color coding in a planner or bullet journal. The uniform width of 9 millimeters is a nice medium size that looks clean and uncomplicated on the page. While this set aims for variety over volume, each roll has a respectable 4 yards of tape on it.



ANOTHER OPTION

Darice Washi Tape

One of the goals of decoration is to provide a visually exciting array of designs that don’t clash with one another. This pack of 8 rolls from Darice makes that easy by including 8 different designs in the same color. Choose from black, gold, red, or silver. Besides looking good, the tape comes off the roll easily and adheres well to most surfaces. All rolls have 10 yards of tape except the high-impact glitter accent roll, which provides just 2 yards.

Buy: Darice Washi Tape $11.26–$12.99 Buy it



ANOTHER OPTION

Paper Source Washi Tape

Add a sweet, handmade touch to your projects with cool girl–chic washi tape from Paper Source. It comes in themed sets of between three and ten rolls that, while alike in attitude and color scheme, offer plenty of solids, patterns, and widths to choose from. Rolls of gold glitter tape are available individually and in packs of two.

Buy: Paper Source Washi Tape $3.95–$14.95 Buy it

