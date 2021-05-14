The Best Washi Tape for Artful Accents

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
Washi tape is one of those things you don’t think you need . . . until it proves to be an essential and addictive addition to your stationery stash. Traditional Japanese rolls of this pretty adhesive embellishment are made of fibers from the bark of shrubs such as mulberry, or kozo, but recently many Western manufacturers have latched on to the decorative tape trend. Use washi tape to wrap gifts, seal letters, or accent scrapbook pages; you can even tear off strips to label jars or repair torn papers. They come in all sorts of delightful colors and patterns, and while choosing a set can be highly subjective, we’ve rounded up some of our favorites below.
ARTNEWS RECOMMENDS
Scotch Expressions Washi Tape Multi Pack
Scotch, a very big name in tape, makes a variety pack that does the brand proud. This set features 15 diverse designs in vibrant colors that can be mixed and matched in nearly endless combinations. Assorted widths add to the variety; while most of the rolls are 10 millimeters wide, three are broader (15 millimeters) and two are thinner (7 millimeters). Note that the rolls with eye-catching foil designs have just 4 meters of tape; the rest have 7 meters.
WE ALSO LIKE
Rainbow Solids Washi Tape by Recollections™
The solid-color rolls in Recollections’ set add simple accents in a wide range of hues. The 21 rolls run the gamut from pale yellow to deep violet. The different shades are distinct enough from one another to work for color coding in a planner or bullet journal. The uniform width of 9 millimeters is a nice medium size that looks clean and uncomplicated on the page. While this set aims for variety over volume, each roll has a respectable 4 yards of tape on it.
ANOTHER OPTION
Darice Washi Tape
One of the goals of decoration is to provide a visually exciting array of designs that don’t clash with one another. This pack of 8 rolls from Darice makes that easy by including 8 different designs in the same color. Choose from black, gold, red, or silver. Besides looking good, the tape comes off the roll easily and adheres well to most surfaces. All rolls have 10 yards of tape except the high-impact glitter accent roll, which provides just 2 yards.
ANOTHER OPTION
Paper Source Washi Tape
Add a sweet, handmade touch to your projects with cool girl–chic washi tape from Paper Source. It comes in themed sets of between three and ten rolls that, while alike in attitude and color scheme, offer plenty of solids, patterns, and widths to choose from. Rolls of gold glitter tape are available individually and in packs of two.
ALSO CONSIDER
Duck Washi Tape
Duck washi tape is not as adhesive as the brand’s signature tape—which for washi paper is a plus. This decorative paper tape still has reliable sticking power, but it can be repositioned with ease on many surfaces, even paper, so you can get your work just right. Because each roll is sold separately, you can build your own set or get a whole lot of one design; you’ll never be stuck with a pattern that just doesn’t work for you. The tape measures ¾ inch wide (just a bit narrower than standard masking tape), and each roll gives you a hefty 15 yards to work with.