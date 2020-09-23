The Best Watercolor Boards for Plein Air Painting

Back up your work. No, we’re not talking digital: we’re talking hard copy. Watercolor boards serve as a hard, flat surface on which to execute warp-free paintings. Useful for working en plein air, or anywhere without a convenient drawing surface, watercolor boards eliminate the need for a clipboard, easel, and table. Sturdier than paper, watercolor boards supply the perfect surface for your next painting project. Pick up a pack today: browse our roundup of the best options below.

1. Canson Plein Air Watercolor Art Board Pad Available in sizes ranging from eight by ten inches to 12 by 16 inches, this cold-press watercolor board comes in a pad of ten sheets. Glued on one side to the pad, these boards are easy to keep organized and perform well with all wet media. The acid-free construction provides a fade-free finish, and keeps your work in archival condition. Buy: Canson Plein Air Watercolor Art Board Pad $25.50 Buy it

2. Phoenix Watercolor Painting Canvas Panels If you’re looking to try an unconventional watercolor surface, try these canvas panels. Acid-free, triply primed, and 100% cotton, these boards are specially designed for watercolor painting. The fine-grain texture makes for easy absorption and correction, and the boards are available in sizes ranging from eight by ten inches to 11 by 14 inches. With six boards per pack, there’s plenty of material to go around. Buy: Phoenix Watercolor Painting Canvas Panels $15.90 Buy it

3. Ampersand Aquabord Another paper-free option, this five-inch by seven-inch board is made out of clay-coated hardboard that has a similar feel to watercolor paper. Thanks to the smooth surface, colors can be lifted and erased while the surface is wet or dry, and pigments retain their vibrancy better than with paper. Guaranteed not to tear, shrink, or buckle, this board comes in a pack of three. Buy: Ampersand Aquabord $10.08 Buy it

4. Crescent Creative Products Art & Illustration Watercolor Board Available in dimensions ranging from five by seven inches to 11 by 14 inches, this three-pack of cold-press, lightly textured watercolor board is great for both dry and wet media. Made of 100% cotton rag, this paper is more durable than wood pulp–based surfaces and won’t buckle with wet media. Acid-free and heavyweight, this surface keeps your paintings in archival condition. Buy: Crescent Creative Products Art & Illustration… $20.22 Buy it