The Best Watercolor Brushes for Kids Offer Boundless Creative Possibilities for Young Artists

As one of the most accessible and safest painting mediums available, watercolor is suitable for any age or skill set. Painting is an ideal outlet for self-expression, and helps develop fine motor skills. When choosing a brush set for young artists, pick an option designed for hard wear and ease of use. Next, consider the age of the artist; smaller hands will need wider, easy-to-grip brushes, while older kids will want to experiment with a variety of brush sizes and shapes. Our selection of brush sets will provide the needed tools for creating.

1. US Art Supply Children’s Paintbrushes Great all-purpose brushes for young artists. This comes in a generous pack of 20 brushes—10 large round brushes with plastic handles and 10 large flat brushes with wooden handles. The brightly colored plastic handles on these brushes are both lightweight and easy to grasp for small hands. Made using hog bristles, the brushes hold paint well, but may lose an occasional bristle in your paint. They are definitely an excellent choice for classrooms or those looking for quantity, and given the price, you don’t have to worry about kids damaging the brushes with rough use. Buy: US Art Supply 20 Piece Large Round and Large Flat Hog Bristle Children's Tempera Paint Brushes $19.96 Buy it

2. Palitra Paintbrush Set This multipurpose set of six brushes from Palitra comes in three brush shapes—round, flat, and filbert—making it the perfect introductory set for kids looking to experiment with different brushstrokes. Nylon bristles make these brushes durable and easy to clean, and they hold and distribute paint evenly. While the wooden brush handles are sturdy enough for toddlers, the variety in brush styles would better serve kids with developed motor skills who are interested in learning how to achieve different painting effects. Buy: Palitra paint brushes for kids and beginners brushes set for acrylic and watercolor paints $9.99 Buy it

3. Crayola Kids Brushes A tried-and-true introductory brush set from Crayola for artists of all abilities, this pack contains four round brushes ranging in size from one-eighth inch to one-half inch, making it a great choice for younger artists who want a little variety while painting. Made from synthetic Taklon bristles, you’ll find these brushes to be softer than most children’s brushes on the market, providing a smooth paint stroke that is gentle on paper. While not ideal for small, detailed work, these brushes have a superior line quality and would be an excellent option for posters and signs. Buy: Crayola Kids Paint Brushes, 4 Count $3.99 Buy it

4. Melissa & Doug Paintbrush Set Designed for kids ages 2 to 4 years, Melissa & Doug’s paintbrush set is the perfect choice for young artists still refining their motor skills. With a comfortable, bulblike shape, these sturdy and easy-to-grip handles are a great choice for small hands. Brush handles come in four vibrant colors and can stand upright on a table to minimize mess. All brushes in this set are the same size, with thick nylon bristles that distribute paint evenly and are easy to clean. The set includes a durable plastic pouch for convenient storage. Buy: Melissa & Doug Jumbo Paint Brushes (set of 4) $13.44 Buy it