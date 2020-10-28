The Best Watercolor Palettes With Paints to Take On the Go

UPDATED (ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED MAY 28, 2020 6:19 PM)

Watercolors come in a variety of formats: creamy colors in tubes, sticky solids on palettes, and chalky paint cakes in wells. A watercolor palette already filled with solid paint is always a good way to go: flip tops or covers keep the colors protected, and the whole thing is easily transported. Because watercolor is a popular medium, there are many sets on the market to choose from. No need to get overwhelmed, though; let us help you find the best paint-filled palette to suit your needs. Below, browse our selection of the best.

1. Kuretake Color Set Kuretake’s palette features 36 vibrant colors, including metallic pigments. This traditional Japanese watercolor set is ideal for professionals and hobbyists alike. Nontoxic and highly pigmented, these paints are top quality and blend beautifully. You can rearrange the paint cakes in the palette as you see fit, and you’ll need only a little water to activate the pigment. Buy: Kuretake Color Set $40.13 Buy it

2. Misulove Watercolor Paint Set Misulove’s watercolor set features 48 premium colors. Ideal set for an artist-on-the-go or for painting en plein air, this folding palette features a color identification sheet and a mixing palette with three large and four small wells. To complete the set, two water brushes and eight sheets of watercolor paper are also included. The removable paint pans are easy to rearrange and identify. The pigment is highly saturated, nontoxic and acid free. Buy: Misulove Watercolor Paint Set $22.99 Buy it

3. Lightwish Watercolor Paint Set Lightwish’s set is a great watercolor option. Perfect for children and beginners, this set, complete with a water brush, sells for less than the above products. The lid features a mixing area at the top with two large mixing wells and two small ones. Each of the 36 vividly colored paint cakes is removable and won’t turn chalky and grainy when dry. Buy: Lightwish Watercolor Paint Set $21.80 Buy it

4. Sakura Watercolors Set Sakura’s watercolor palette features 24 vibrant colors formulated to blend easily and produce a wide range of hues. The set also includes a refillable water brush and a mixing palette with two large and three small wells. This compact kit is lightweight and easily portable.