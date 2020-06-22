The Best Wax Seal Kits and Accessories for Adding a Personal Touch to Your Letters and Artworks

Wax seal stamps can imprint a wide array of designs into hot wax, such as initials, symbols, and short phrases. During the Middle Ages, wax seals were used to authenticate legal documents, but today they are an elegant finishing embellishment for personal correspondence, invitations, gifts, and certificates. They may also be used in cooking, crafting, making soaps or chocolates, and more. Browse our picks of the best wax seal kits and accessories below.

1. Anezus Sealing Wax Kit Everything you need to create dazzling wax seals is included in Anezus’s sealing wax kit: a brass tree of life stamp on a finely crafted wooden handle, wax seal warmer, more than 600 wax beads in 24 colors, wax melting spoon, candles for heating the warmer, envelopes, and two metallic pens to embellish the seals. The wax beads melt quickly and are odorless and nontoxic; two or three beads are all you need to make one seal. The wax dries quickly and evenly. You can augment the set by buying additional stamp heads, which switch in and out easily. Buy: BUY NOW $36.99 Buy it

2. Samyo Stamp Maker Are you looking for a classy wax stamp with your initial? Samyo’s kit includes a brass stamp with the antique letter of your choice; gold, silver, and red sealing wax sticks; wax melting spoon; and candles for melting the wax—all housed in an attractive case that looks like a book. To use, cut some of the wax from a stick and melt it in the spoon; it liquefies quickly and smoothly. Then pour it onto your surface, hold the stamp in place for about a minute, and voilà: a beautiful, classy wax seal of your initial. The stamp head is made from high-quality brass and may switched out for other stamp heads. Buy: BUY NOW $17.98 Buy it

3. Uspacific Wax Seal Stamp Kit Uspacific’s wax seal stamp kit includes four brass stamp heads depicting a rose, a tree of life, a unicorn, and a “With Love” message. The stamp handle is made of rosewood, and the stamps are easy to install and change. The melting spoon is made of rosewood and steel alloy, great for melting wax. The stamp designs are romantic, perfect for Valentine’s Day or love letters or as an embellishment to special gifts. Sealing wax and candles for melting the wax are not included. Buy: BUY NOW Buy it

4. Yoption Wax Seal Stamp Set Variety is the spice of life when sending elegant letters, and Yoption’s wax stamp kit features six refined seals designed to impress. The gold-plated copper seals are easy to install and swap out on the set’s wooden handle. The handle and stamp heads are housed in a plush gift box that looks like an antique book. The six patterns—tree of life, heart, feather, compass, bee, and “With Love”—not only complete elegant cards and letters but are a wonderful embellishment on wine bottles, gifts, and invitations. Buy: BUY NOW $24.89 Buy it