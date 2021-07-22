Pull It Together With the Best Waxed Thread

Thread is a humble item that holds the world together. The right thread moves easily through material, stays intact under pressure, and doesn’t deteriorate with use and time. For special uses, craftspeople often turn to waxed thread, which tends to be stiffer, less stretchy, and more resistant to water and mildew. Bookbinders, for instance, rely on premium waxed thread to hold their books together and look fabulous, and other crafters may require it when working with materials such as leather or suede. With their different colors, thread weights, consistencies, and finishes, these products should be chosen carefully. Ahead, find the five varieties of waxed thread that we like most.

1. Tenn Well Waxed Thread Black, brown, and white—these basic colors are great to add finishing touches to any project. At 1mm, this 4-ply thread comes on a spool of 328 yards. Lightly waxed and stiff, it sews without friction, fraying, or catching, and it threads easily, too! It is made of high-quality polyester. Tenn Well even throws in a large-eye needle. Buy: Tenn Well Waxed Thread $7.99 Buy it

2. Butuze Waxed Thread Comparable in price to our top pick, this thread comes in a multitude of assertive colors that ensure there is something for every project. From lime green to rose red, the options include more than two dozen gorgeous hues—chances are good that you’ll want to order more than one spool. Premium wax adds strength and firmness to the 1mm-thick thread; it won’t break or deteriorate over time. Each spool holds 284 yards of thread. Buy: Butuze Waxed Thread $5.59 Buy it

3. Lineco Waxed Linen Thread Do you want excellent thread specifically designed for bookbinding? Lineco is renowned for its bookbinding materials, and its thread is exemplary. Made from 5-ply natural linen, this lightly waxed thread is extremely strong. You get 20 yards each of three beautiful colors—light beige (“natural”), brown, and black—and the thread is thick, ideal for medium-size to large books and heavy paper; it is not appropriate for small books with delicate pages. Lineco offers its 3-packs of thread in other eye-catching color combinations as well. Buy: Lineco Waxed Linen Thread $20.29 Buy it

4. Fepito Waxed Thread with Hand Tools Do you want to explore bookbinding but need thread and tools? This set is great for beginners. It features eight opulent earth-toned threads on spools of approximately 33 yards each. Lightly waxed, the linen thread is flexible yet sturdy, threading easily onto any of the nine types of needle included in the set, both curved and straight. Two small awls, a thimble, and a tape measure round out this economical set. Buy: Fepito Waxed Thread with Hand Tools $10.99 Buy it