To Create Glowing Stained Glass Effects or Decorate Your Dishware, Here Are the Best Window Paints

UPDATED (ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED MAY 12, 2020 13:42 PM)

Have you ever been gazing out a window when, suddenly, inspiration strikes? Window paints provide an opportunity to execute your ideas immediately. Whether you’re looking for a bit of lighthearted fun or are ready to make an ornate work mimicking stained glass, these paints provide plenty of opportunities to get those creative juices flowing. Easy to apply and to clean up, window paints can provide a bit of variety to your art practice, craft routines, or your child’s playtime activities. This kind of paint is sure to bring joy to creators of all ages, and you can use them to add some new flare to glassy surfaces of all kinds: windows, mirrors, vases, coffee mugs, wine glasses, and more. Window paint is a surefire tool for adding a bit of liveliness to the surfaces you see around your home every day.

1. Arteza Craft Acrylic Paint Arteza’s paints are versatile and not strictly just for glass—you can use them on paper, wood, and ceramics. The results are uncommonly opaque on glass, though, which makes them stand out. This pack covers all bases by providing primary colors, neutrals, pastels, and even a metallic gold and silver. Amazon Buy: Arteza Craft Acrylic Paint $29.99 Buy it

2. Magicdo Stained Glass Paint Magicdo avoids the pitfalls of many window paints that are geared toward children and thus would force you to hide them away in drawers out of embarrassment. These look like your average package of paints and are a delight to use, especially on projects that benefit from some sheerness in the color. Amazon Buy: Magicdo Stained Glass Paint $18.98 Buy it

3. Krylon Stained Glass Paint For a seamless base, nothing beats a spray paint. Krylon’s version is light enough that it looks like naturally dyed glass rather than an applied paint. The spray is continuous and even, and one can will last for numerous projects, depending on size, of course. They also work well with stencils or taped designs. Amazon Buy: Krylon Stained Glass Paint $10.88 Buy it

4. U.S. Art Supply Washable Tempera Paint Set This child’s set of washable acrylic paint is surprisingly bright and sticky to glass while also being very easy to wash off. Shop owners and other creatives that need to change up window designs will appreciate the combination of hold and removability. Amazon Buy: U.S. Art Supply Washable Tempera Paint Set $19.96 Buy it