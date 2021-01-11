Edit and Refine Your Pottery Creations With the Best Wire Clay Cutters

Make clean cuts in your clay with a wire clay cutter. A must-have for all your ceramic projects, this versatile tool allows you to slice chunks of clay from larger blocks, remove pots from the wheel, and even out rims and angles. Wire cutter tools are available in various lengths and gauges and come with a variety of handle styles. Thicker wires are often more durable and likely to last longer, while thinner wires give a cleaner cut but are more prone to fray or break over time. And while traditional wire cutters usually have wooden handles, there’s a wide variety of handle materials and designs on the market. Make sure you choose wisely by browsing our selection of the best wire cutter tools, below.

1. Stoned Studio Wire Tool This tool features a midweight braided wire that’s 11 inches long. The wire attaches to two rubber-covered oval handles that are comfortable and easy to grip. Also available from the same maker is a six-inch version of the tool, but we like the versatility of a longer wire. Buy: Stoned Studio Wire Tool $15.00 Buy it

2. AMACO Adjustable Handled Clay Slicer This innovatively designed clay slicer has a stainless steel frame that allows you to adjust the handle along a notched guide bar to cut exactly the slab thickness you desire. The wire itself measures 8.5 inches long. It is thin enough to make a clean cut but not so thin as to wear out over time. Buy: AMACO Adjustable Handled Clay Slicer $17.60 Buy it

3. Art Advantage Wire Clay Cutter Educators looking for a well-priced wire cutter tool should go with this simple option. The handles are round wooden pegs that measure 3 inches, which gives you plenty of room to get a good grip, and the wire has a length of 18 inches, which allows you to slice large hunks of clay in no time. The thin wire is extremely sharp and able to cut through thick slabs without issue. Just be sure to keep it away from little fingers. Buy: Art Advantage Wire Clay Cutter $3.74 Buy it

4. Xiem Studio Tools X-Bevel Clay Cutter If you’re looking for more of a finishing tool, look no further than this bevel cutter. Able to help you achieve precisely cut 30-, 45-, and 60-degree angles, this tool is a great option for evening out rims and sides. Constructed with a wooden body and a short length of wire on each side, this tool is easy to maneuver. Buy: Xiem Studio Tools X-Bevel Clay Cutter $13.91 Buy it