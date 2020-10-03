The Best Art Wire Cutters for Sculpture and More

Whether you are a wire sculptor, a jewelry maker, or a crafter, a good pair of wire cutters is a must-have in your arsenal of tools. These small pliers typically feature jaws with cutting edges that meet at an angle, which allows for extra firm clamping and nipping action. Of course, not all cutters are built equally, and different ones are better suited for different uses. When selecting one for your studio, we recommend that you consider what kind of wires you work with, the kind of accessibility you have to the cutting area, and the level of comfort a tool offers. Below, we’ve selected the best wire cutters for artists that are on the market.



1. Fiskars Precision Wire Cutter Fiskars’ cutters cut effortlessly through wires thick and thin without injury, which makes them our top pick for an all-purpose tool in your supply kit. The spring-action blades are easy on hand muscles, especially for repetitive cutting, and feature subtle angled edges that allow you to see exactly where you are cutting. Fully rubberized handles add extra comfort for long snipping sessions. Our only gripe is the lack of a safety latch, which means these blades stay open when not in use. Buy: Fiskars Precision Wire Cutter $15.78 Buy it

2. Hakko Micro Cutter For cutters that can get into tight spaces, we recommend this compact tool from the Japanese company Hakko. It features a long jaw with an angled head that offers both reach and precision, capable of making small cuts that result in smooth and flat ends. The carbon steel blades are compatible with up to 16-gauge wires; anything larger will likely damage these little assistants. We also like the fire-red nonslip handles, which make these easy to spot in a pinch among a crowd of tools. Buy: Hakko Micro Cutter $8.77 Buy it

3. Igan Wire Cutters These cutters offer a nice combination of cutting ability and cost. The carbon-steel jaws are capable of executing small tasks, like slicing zip ties, floral wire, and soft copper, making this tool a great choice for craft projects. The edges are sharp—and they also stay sharp through many jobs—but they do have less cutting power than the competition. Buy: Igan Wire Cutters $6.97 Buy it

4. Bleds Wire Cutter These eye-catching cutters can be used for small and soft wires, but they excel at trimming 3D printing filament. The blades are incredibly sharp and offer precision to snip away at delicate PLA and ABS pieces and supports, to clean up printed parts. Made of carbon steel, these pliers are lightweight and feature soft nonslip handles, to reduce hand fatigue, allowing you to go slow as you maneuver around your art. Buy: Bleds Wire Cutter $6.39 Buy it