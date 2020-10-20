The Best Wire Shelving for Storage and Displays

Some artists are legendary for their messy studios. When Andy Warhol moved the Factory, he supposedly just boxed up his haphazard piles, creating cartons of letters, receipts, wrappers, self-portraits, and more. Warhol recognized the charm of these boxes and turned some into time capsules to be opened at a later date. Not every artist is inspired by clutter, however—nor does every artist have assistants to help sort through it all. For many, organization is key, but it can also be an unwelcome expense. This is where wire shelving units come in. Below are our five favorites that will give everything in your studio a place to live without using up all your disposable funds.

1. Seville Classics 5-Tier Wire Shelving With heavy gear and materials like projectors, clay, even big stacks of paper, it can be a struggle to find affordable wire shelving that can shoulder the burden. Seville Classics says this five-shelf unit is able to hold 300 pounds on each tier but still is easily movable and adjustable. Buy: Seville Classics 5-Tier Wire Shelving $49.99 Buy it

2. Yohkoh Metal Storage Rack For an artist whose space or projects change frequently, this steel shelving rack from Yohkoh provides trouble-free versatility. The lightweight unit has five shelves with easily movable clips that allow you to shift the shelves to suit whatever materials or components you need to store. Buy: Yohkoh Metal Storage Rack $29.98 Buy it

3. Honey-Can-Do Storage Shelving For a choice both stylish and functional, these sleek black shelves are spacious, hardy, and simple to adjust. At 6 feet tall with five tiers, this big rack won’t squeeze into tight spaces but will provide ample storage. The structure has NSF approval, which designates high-quality construction. Buy: Honey-Can-Do Storage Shelving $100.99 Buy it

4. Whitmor Supreme Wide Stacking Shelf The beauty of this single shelf, from a company with 70 years of home organization under its belt, is its versatility: Stack several on top of one another or arrange them around your studio as the situation calls for. A single shelf, too, is helpful when placed on a table or other structure to free up space underneath. The shelf is 30 inches wide, 14 inches deep, and 15 inches high. Buy: Whitmor Supreme Wide Stacking Shelf $34.99 Buy it