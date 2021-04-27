The Best Wireless Earbuds for Distraction-Free Art Making

There may be no better way to get into creative mode than by slipping on a pair of headphones and blocking out the distractions of the outside world. Today’s true wireless earbuds (that is, with not even a wire between each bud) are a lightweight and comfortable option to turn any space—a classroom, a noisy studio, your kitchen table—into your own private art work space. When choosing a pair, consider whether you want true noise cancellation or a product that allows some ambient sound to enter. Read on for our wireless earbud recommendations for a range of budgets and preferences.

1. Apple AirPods with Charging Case Apple’s simplicity wins again. While not noise-canceling and not advertised as water resistant, the experience of using AirPods is so smooth and easy that they’ve become the best seller in the category. The earbuds automatically turn on and quickly make a secure connection, thanks to a new H1 chip. An ear detection feature automatically pauses your audio as you remove the buds and resumes when you put them back in. The on-ear controls are simple and effective, and everything else can be managed by voice-activating Siri. With clear sound, sensitive microphones for phone calls, and a long-lasting and quick-charging battery, AirPods are an excellent choice. Buy: Apple AirPods with Charging Case $128.98 Buy it

2. Jabra Elite 75t Earbuds If ambient noise ruins your creative flow, the noise-canceling 75t earbuds from Jabra will provide a cocoon of quiet. Even while the technology is in use, batteries will last up to 5.5 hours on a single charge (7.5 hours with noise cancellation turned off). Water resistant and dust resistant, these have longevity whether you use them indoors or out. You can easily switch from noise cancellation to “hear through” mode when you need to be aware of your environment, making these buds a versatile choice. Buy: Jabra Elite 75t Earbuds $149.99 Buy it

3. Enacfire E60 Wireless Earbuds If you are looking for the freedom of true wireless headphones without needing the highest-quality set (with the highest price tag), these are an excellent choice. Each charge gives you 8 hours of playback time, and if you start with a fully charged case, you can recharge up to five times. These buds also have enhanced voice capture, which is good for phone calls or taking audio notes as you work. Fit can often be an issue with earbuds, especially at the low end, but Enacfire gets around this by providing 6 sets of ear tips, so you can choose the ones that give you the snuggest and most comfortable fit. Buy: Enacfire E60 Wireless Earbuds $29.99 Buy it

4. MPOW M9 Noise-Canceling Wireless Earbuds Effective noise-canceling technology can be hard to find below a certain price point, but these MPOW earbuds do a good job. You won’t totally leave the honking cars behind, but noise is significantly reduced. Even if noise cancellation isn’t your primary concern, there is plenty else to be impressed with. These earbuds charge quickly, reaching up to 2 hours of playback time with just 15 minutes of charging. The on-ear touch controls are sensitive and responsive. And the included foam caps make it easy to find the right fit. Buy: MPOW M9 Noise-Canceling Wireless Earbuds $32.99 Buy it