The Best Wireless Computer Mice for Studio Work Tables

If you have enough clutter on your studio work table or desk, one way to neaten your space is to purchase a wireless mouse. Having fewer wires makes for a less chaotic look—and you won’t be bothered by tangled cables anymore, nor limited by their length. Wireless mice require some attention in that you have to keep an eye on their battery life, but this is only a slight inconvenience. Some connect to computers via Bluetooth, while others communicate through a USB receiver that’s normally included with the mouse. We’ve done the research for you to find the best wireless mice you can buy online. Below, find three that are universally compatible and two that are PC- or Mac-specific.

1. Jelly Comb Slim Wireless Mouse We can’t fault this simple mouse, which is a good choice for most people for everyday use. It is aesthetically pleasing, has consistent connectivity and tracking, is comfortable to use, and costs about as much as a Double Whopper with fries and a soda. The interface consists of a right- and a left-click button as well as a central scroll wheel that operates smoothly. The arched body fits well against your palm and has a slightly soft feel with a sophisticated matte texture. What’s more, it comes in more than two dozen color profiles, from the playful (green with purple trim, anyone?) to the classy (a luscious wine-red). Note that it runs on an AA battery, which you’ll have to supply, but it enters sleep mode to conserve power when not in use. Buy: Jelly Comb Slim Wireless Mouse $7.93 Buy it

2. Logitech M510 Wireless Mouse Best used with PCs, this mouse offers more buttons to heighten productivity. You not only get the traditional two clicks and a scroll but also two side buttons that are customizable. Additionally, the central scroll can be used to navigate side to side as well as up and down. This mouse is also extremely comfortable to use for hours thanks to its symmetrical figure-eight shape that reflects the natural curves of the human hand. Like our top pick, it has a power-saving mode that puts it to sleep after inactivity. Buy: Logitech M510 Wireless Mouse $29.99 Buy it

3. Apple Magic Mouse 2 A top pick for Apple users, this mouse is a work of art. It boasts a super minimal design with a glossy, gently arched top that features no visible buttons. This surface offers functionality similar to that of a touchpad: You can left-click and right-click as well as swipe your finger to scroll vertically and horizontally. This mouse connects via Bluetooth so you don’t have to plug in a dongle to get it going. It also runs on an internal rechargeable battery. However, the charging port is located on its base, so you won’t be able to use it while charging. Buy: Apple Magic Mouse 2 $74.00 Buy it

4. Logitech MX Master 3 This mouse is the priciest on our list, but it’s the best one in our book for users who spend much of their day glued to their computer. It features a high arch so your palm can rest comfortably for hours, as well as a separate side rest for your thumb. In addition to standard mouse buttons, it’s equipped with a machined steel side scroll easily accessible by your thumb and two side buttons that can be customized across different applications, from Photoshop to Chrome. Incredibly precise, highly responsive, and ultra-quiet, this mouse can also be recharged in no time using a USB-C cable. Buy: Logitech MX Master 3 $99.99 Buy it