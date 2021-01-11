The Best Wooden Modeling Tools for Ceramics Will Transform Your Clay Works

Pottery making takes more than just a wheel and a hunk of clay. In order to make well-formed pieces, you’re going to need some tools. A commonly used, do-it-all tool is the handy wooden modeling tool. A piece of wood that’s been whittled at one or both ends to come to a knife point, textured tip, or blunt head, wooden modeling tools help you shape, cut, and pattern your work. Whether you’re in the market for a complete set of wooden tools or want a toolkit that includes a variety of other modeling utensils, we’ve got you covered. Browse our selection of the best options below.

1. COMIART Wooden Polymer Clay Modeling Tools This ten-piece set includes a variety of double-ended wooden tools. Great for shaping, scraping, piercing, and texturing, these are the ideal tools for any soft modeling material. Made of boxwood, each tool is ergonomically shaped, lightweight, and comfortable to hold. Featuring ball-ended, paddle-tipped, curved, angled, and knife-edged tools, this pack comes with plenty of variety to satisfy all your modeling needs. Buy: COMIART Wooden Polymer Clay Modeling Tools $9.99 Buy it

2. YYaaloa Wood Crafts Clay Modeling Tools A more pared-down version of the product above, this option comes with four wooden modeling tools and a double-ended ribbon loop tool. The wooden modeling tools are double-headed as well, effectively offering a variety of eight modeling tip shapes. Equipped with both a square and a rounded loop tip, the ribbon tool is ideal for removing excess material and for creating channels in your clay. Whether you want to texture, pierce, cut, or mold, this set has you covered. Buy: YYaaloa Wood Crafts Clay Modeling Tools $6.99 Buy it

3. Augernis Polymer Clay Tools Educators in the market for a complete package at a reasonable price should choose this product. A fully stocked kit replete with not only double-headed wooden modeling tools but an array of ball tools and modeling pens. As an added bonus, this kit comes with a zip-up storage pouch, so teachers can keep all the tools together. Buy: Augernis Polymer Clay Tools $15.99 Buy it

4. Mont Marte Polymer Clay Tools Featuring three sets of ten pieces of wooden modeling tools, this product is a great option for when you want multiples of the same tool. Ideally suited for working with clay, these utensils are made from durable, lightweight boxwood and have a double-ended construction. Available in a miniature size, these tools are perfect for everything from carving to texturing. Buy: Mont Marte Polymer Clay Tools $14.95 Buy it