The Best Wool Pressing Mats for Getting Fabrics Wrinkle-Free

Wool pressing mats help make your quilting squares crisp, flat seamed, and wrinkle free. More efficient than a traditional ironing board, a wool pressing mat lets you smooth both sides of your fabric at the same time, thanks to wool’s thermodynamic properties. The wool surface holds your fabric in place so it won’t move, pucker, or stretch as you iron it, and you can easily pin fabric to the surface of the mat to further secure your swatch. In short, a wool pressing mat is a time-saving, must-have tool for serious and recreational quilters alike. Browse our selection of the best options below.

1. Savina Wool Pressing Mat This premium pressing mat measures 17 by 13.5 inches and is made of 100% wool. Thanks to the tightly interwoven fibers, it resists stretching and tearing. Compact and featherlight, it travels easily in a purse or backpack. As a bonus, a complimentary silicone iron-rest pad is included.

2. Ohoco Wool Pressing Mat Ohoco's high-quality mat comes in two sizes: 17 by 17 inches and 17 by 14 inches. It is made from dense, natural New Zealand wool. And at half an inch thick, it won't allow heat to seep through and damage your tabletop.

3. Nido Goods Wool Ironing Mat Nido Goods' wool ironing mat comes in a super-portable 9-by-9 inch square. Made of dense New Zealand wool, this mat provides excellent grip and protection, and should it become dirty or pilled, simply hand-wash it and let it air dry.

4. Templeton Wool Pressing Mats Templeton's two-pack includes a small mat measuring 10 by 10 inches and a large one measuring 17 by 24 inches. Chemical and dye free, these mats are hand-washable and can be used either with or without steam.