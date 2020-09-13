The Best Worsted Yarn for Medium-Weight Knits

Worsted yarn is like the Goldilocks-approved yarn—not too chunky, not too light; it falls somewhere between a classic sport-weight yarn and a heavier bulky yarn. Most suitable for textured sweaters, mid-weight blankets, and the like, this material will give you a little more oomph while still remaining relatively easy to handle. It’s categorized as having a gage of 16–20 stitches for every four inches of knitting. While all worsted yarns might have a similar weight, they are made of all sorts of materials, blends, and plies. What’s more, some boast more vibrant colors or durable weaves than others. Ahead, find the best worsted yarn, as beloved by ARTnews.

1. Lion Brand Cotton Yarn This super-soft yarn is made of 100% cotton, making it 100% natural. In a variety of 24 vibrant hues, this yarn has been mercerized, which allows it to retain its tone and sheen through many wash cycles. It’s durable and sturdy, but still as soft as ever, making it a great and easy-to-work-with yarn for all your crocheting and knitting needs. This skein includes 186 yards of your color of choice. Buy: Lion Brand Cotton Yarn $7.07 Buy it

2. Mary Maxim Natural Alpaca Tweed Yarn If you’re seeking a yarn that has, in one spool, a little bit of texture, consider this tweed yarn. It’s made of acrylic and alpaca, so it’s not only durable but super soft. There is a total of 262 yards but, every few inches, a knot of contrasting knit has been woven in to give your project more dimension, even with a classic knitting stitch. Buy: Mary Maxim Natural Alpaca Tweed Yarn $9.99 Buy it

3. Knit Picks Brava Mini Pack Worsted Premium Acrylic Yarn This 24-pack of worsted yarn is perfect for a classroom. Whether you are teaching older students how to knit or simply using the heavier string for elementary school projects that require fun and whimsical colors, this is the kit for you. For less than $30, you get every color of the rainbow … and then some. And, for those who are looking for more than just a necklace string, this acrylic yarn is durable and machine washable (depending on what you’re knitting, of course). Buy: Knit Picks Brava Mini Pack Worsted Premium… $29.99 Buy it

4. Bernat Satin Solid Yarn This worsted-weight yarn has an extra-special satin finish to it, allowing for a slight metallic sheen on your finished knit or crocheted project. The yarn is woven of 100% acrylic fibers, but it is completely machine washable and dryable. Due to the sheen of this particular yarn and the way that the light plays off of the finish, it ensures that your stitches are more defined and visible, if that’s what you so choose. Buy: Bernat Satin Solid Yarn $7.59 Buy it